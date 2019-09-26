Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Offers And Discounts On Asus Smartphones

Some Asus devices have been listed down. Offers given by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, complete mobile protection plan, warranty services, and 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards.

Let's individually find out the pricing and key features of these phones.

Asus 5Z At Rs. 16,999

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 28,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant. It can be purchased with an extra discount of Rs. 8,000. It comes with a 3,300 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 At Rs. 6,999

The phone's base variant of 3GB RAM/32GB ROM is available at Rs. 7,999, while its price for top-end variant of 4GB RAM/64GB ROM goes up to Rs. 9,499. While the base variant can be availed with an EMI from Rs. 667/month, the phone's higher variant is available with EMI starting from Rs. 792 per month.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 At Rs. 7,499

Its 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option comes at Rs. 7,999, while its 4GB RAM/64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 8,999. On buying the smartphone, you will get 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day. Its prime spec is the use of a 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

Asus 6z At Rs. 27,999

The handset's base variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM is available at Rs. 31,999, while its two higher variants are currently out of stock as of now. The device can be purchased with up to Rs. 14,000 off on exchange. Feature-wise, it gets powered from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max M1 At Rs. 6,499

The device is available with 22% off at a new price figure of Rs. 6,999. You will get an extra discount of Rs. 2,000 on this handset. Besides, you can buy it at an EMI starting from Rs. 584/month.