Flipkart Big Diwali Offers On Smartphones: Discounts You Shouldn't Miss

Apple iPhone 8

The smartphone is available at Rs. 35,999. The device can be purchased with an EMI starting from Rs. 6,000 per month.

It is priced at Rs. 24,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor.

Redmi Note 7s

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM options, respectively. While buying these devices, you will get an extra 10% off on prepaid.

Realme 5

It is available at a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for up to 4GB RAM and 128GB default storage option. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery backup and a quad rear camera setup.

Realme XT

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 15,999 for up to 8GB RAM module. It sports a 64MP primary camera set the rear and gets powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The handset price starts from Rs. 29,999. It comes with a premium curved display and you will get an extra 10% off on prepaid purchasing of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The handset price starts from Rs. 34,999. It comes with a premium curved display and you will get an extra 10% off on prepaid purchasing of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The smartphone is available at a price point of Rs. 16,999 with 19% off for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. You will get up to Rs. 10,800 off on exchange offer.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Get the iPhone at a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for its 32GB ROM storage option. The starting EMI for the handset is from Rs. 5,333 per month.

Poco F1

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM and 8GB RAM/256GB ROM options, respectively. Both the variants are powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Motorola One Macro

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 4,000mAh battery backup.

Asus 6Z

Get the device at a price point of Rs. 27,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option. The key spec of the phone is the use of a 5,000mAh battery backup.

Google Pixel 3a XL

The handset is priced at a price point of Rs. 34,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option.

Google Pixel 3a

The handset is priced at a price point of Rs. 29,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option.

Google Pixel 3 XL

The smartphone is available from Rs. 42,999 with up to 128GB default storage option. It has been given 4.9-ratings for the best camera specs.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The mobile phone's top-end variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM is available at a price tag of Rs. 22,999. On buying the handset, you will get up to Rs. 10,800 off on exchange.

OPPO Reno2 Z

The smartphone is available at a price point of Rs. 29,990 with 9% off for the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

The device comes at a Rs. 30,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. The starting EMI for the handset is from Rs. 2,584 per month.