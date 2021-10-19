Just In
- 3 hrs ago Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Announced With Tensor Chip, 50MP Camera; India Price, Availability
- 4 hrs ago Google Tensor Processor Powering The Pixel 6 Series Explained
- 5 hrs ago Realme Q3s With 144Hz LCD Display, SD 778G SoC Unveiled; Can We Expect India Launch?
- 7 hrs ago Realme GT Neo 2T Debuts With Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Display; Features, Price
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Bajaj Officially Teases The New 2022 Bajaj Pulsar 250
- Movies KBC 13: Kriti Sanon To Grace The Show, Amitabh Bachchan Relives College Days While Ballroom Dancing With Her
- News Aryan Khan's bail order to be pronounced today
- Sports Sindhu should prioritise winning All England title: Padukone
- Finance India's Gold Demand Subdued In 2021, Drivers Of Gold Demand: WGC
- Education TS Intermediate 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021 Released At tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Tamil Nadu's Ten Best Winter Destinations
- Lifestyle Karwa Chauth 2021: Aditi Rao Hydari Will Inspire You To Keep It Simple And Not Deck Up Too Much!
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Best Festival Season To Buy Poco Smartphones With Discount Price
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until October 23. Several brands' smartphones, smartwatches, and headphones are selling at a discounted price. If you are planning to buy a Poco smartphone, this might be the best time.
During the sale, Poco devices including the latest Poco F3 GT, Poco X3 Pro, and the Poco M3 Pro 5G have received price cuts. To make your job easy, here we are listing all Poco devices with their discount price tags.
POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C3 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 8,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)
POCO C3 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Golden Bronze, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)
POCO X3 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.16,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 8,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)
POCO C31 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 (Yellow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 10,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 (12% off)
POCO M3 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 16,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 (8% off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)
POCO M2 Reloaded is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
18,725
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800
-
29,999
-
24,555
-
31,500
-
56,000