    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Best Festival Season To Buy Poco Smartphones With Discount Price

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until October 23. Several brands' smartphones, smartwatches, and headphones are selling at a discounted price. If you are planning to buy a Poco smartphone, this might be the best time.

     

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale on Poco Phones

    During the sale, Poco devices including the latest Poco F3 GT, Poco X3 Pro, and the Poco M3 Pro 5G have received price cuts. To make your job easy, here we are listing all Poco devices with their discount price tags.

    POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)

    POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 8,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

    POCO C3 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X3 Pro (Golden Bronze, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO X3 Pro (Golden Bronze, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)

    POCO X3 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.16,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 8,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

    POCO C31 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO M3 (Yellow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M3 (Yellow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 10,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 (12% off)

    POCO M3 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 16,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 (8% off)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)

    POCO M2 Reloaded is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
