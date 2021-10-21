Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is offering a huge discount on iPhone models. Devices like the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone SE are available at a discount. One can buy them for as low as Rs. 53,999, Rs. 42,099, and Rs. 30,099, respectively.

That's not all. One can check out other phones like the Motorola Edge 20 Pro with its powerful 108MP camera. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is offering this phone for as low as Rs. 36,999 with a 19 percent discount. Camera phones like the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G are now priced at Rs. 41,990 at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Apart from this, one can check out premium gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone3 at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. This is now available with a 32 percent discount for just Rs. 38,999. Plus, the new Realme GT 5G is now available for as low as Rs. 37,999 at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

iPhone 12 (Green, 64 GB)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (18% off)

iPhone 12 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 42,099 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (29% off)

iPhone 12 Mini is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,099 onwards during the sale.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 48,990 (14% off)

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (19% off)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme GT 5G (Dashing Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)

Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 57,999 (32% off)

Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.