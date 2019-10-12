Just In
Don't Miss
- News Why BJP is facing a tough battle in Haryana's Thanesar?
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Final Contestants List: Here Are The Celebs Who’ll Be Seen In Glasshouse
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Eliminator 2: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
- Lifestyle Be Ethnic Ready With These Bollywood Divas-inspired Stunning Golden-Silver Saris
- Automobiles Auto Parts Manufacturers Ask Government To Reduce GST To 18 Percent Amidst Industry Slowdown
- Finance India, China To Set Up New Mechanism For Trade And Investment
- Travel 10 Least Visited Places In India And Why You Should Visit Them
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offers: Get iPhones At Lesser Price
Flipkart is leaving no stone unturned in providing exciting deals on several smartphones and other electronic products. And, now the shopping portal is coming with more lucrative offers on several iPhones. We have listed out a few below.
Offers given by Flipkart include no-cost EMI options, much bigger exchange and cashback offers, 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, extra discounts on prepaid transactions, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and many more.
Apple iPhone 7 Plus At Rs. 59,900
It is priced at Rs. 59,900. The device comes with 128GB default storage and 5.5-inch Retina HD display. The iPhone is powered by the A10 Fusion processor.
Apple iPhone 7 At Rs. 26,999
The smartphone is priced at Rs. 26,999 with 9% off. On buying the handset, you will get up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange offer.
Apple iPhone X At Rs. 69,990
The mobile phone is available from Rs. 69,990 with 22% off. You can buy the device from an EMI starting from Rs. 2,393 per month. The handset is powered by the A11 Bionic processor.
Apple iPhone 8 At Rs. 35,999
The users will get the phone at Rs. 35,999 with 9% off. You will get up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange offer.
Apple iPhone 6s At Rs. 22,999
The handset is priced at Rs. 22,999. You will get an extra Rs. 6,901 discount on the smartphone. And, the EMI for the device starts from Rs. 1,917 per month.
Apple iPhone XR At Rs. 44,999
The iPhone XR price starts from Rs. 44,999 with 9% off. The device can be purchased with several standard EMI options.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
You will get an extra Rs. 3,000 off on prepaid transactions on purchasing the device. It is powered by the A13 Bionic processor.
Apple iPhone 11
The price of the smartphone starts from Rs. 64,900. You can buy the device with an EMI starting from Rs. 5,409 per month.
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
9,999
-
58,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
24,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,970
-
1,64,769
-
86,590