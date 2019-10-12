ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offers: Get iPhones At Lesser Price

    By
    |

    Flipkart is leaving no stone unturned in providing exciting deals on several smartphones and other electronic products. And, now the shopping portal is coming with more lucrative offers on several iPhones. We have listed out a few below.

    Offers Given By Flipkart
     

    Offers given by Flipkart include no-cost EMI options, much bigger exchange and cashback offers, 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, extra discounts on prepaid transactions, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and many more.

    Apple iPhone 7 Plus At Rs. 59,900

    Apple iPhone 7 Plus At Rs. 59,900

    It is priced at Rs. 59,900. The device comes with 128GB default storage and 5.5-inch Retina HD display. The iPhone is powered by the A10 Fusion processor.

    Apple iPhone 7 At Rs. 26,999

    Apple iPhone 7 At Rs. 26,999

    The smartphone is priced at Rs. 26,999 with 9% off. On buying the handset, you will get up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange offer.

    Apple iPhone X At Rs. 69,990
     

    Apple iPhone X At Rs. 69,990

    The mobile phone is available from Rs. 69,990 with 22% off. You can buy the device from an EMI starting from Rs. 2,393 per month. The handset is powered by the A11 Bionic processor.

    Apple iPhone 8 At Rs. 35,999

    Apple iPhone 8 At Rs. 35,999

    The users will get the phone at Rs. 35,999 with 9% off. You will get up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange offer.

    Apple iPhone 6s At Rs. 22,999

    Apple iPhone 6s At Rs. 22,999

    The handset is priced at Rs. 22,999. You will get an extra Rs. 6,901 discount on the smartphone. And, the EMI for the device starts from Rs. 1,917 per month.

    Apple iPhone XR At Rs. 44,999

    Apple iPhone XR At Rs. 44,999

    The iPhone XR price starts from Rs. 44,999 with 9% off. The device can be purchased with several standard EMI options.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    You will get an extra Rs. 3,000 off on prepaid transactions on purchasing the device. It is powered by the A13 Bionic processor.

    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    The price of the smartphone starts from Rs. 64,900. You can buy the device with an EMI starting from Rs. 5,409 per month.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
