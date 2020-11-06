ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Extended: Discount Offers On Samsung, Realme, Poco and Xiaomi Smartphones

    By
    |

    Diwali is just a few weeks away and e-commerce giants aren't stopping just yet. Multiple deals and discounts have been floating all across the online space. Flipkart also hosted Big Diwali sale where the brand offered several products with hard to miss deals. It goes without saying that smartphone and accessories have been the most sought after products during such sales.

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Extended
     

    Looking at the consumer's demand, Flipkart has expanded the Big Diwali sale and multiple new smartphones are being sold with lucrative discounts. During the extended sale, you will be able to devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, Poco, and Realme with slashed prices. The list comprises of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Galaxy A71, Realme C15, Poco C3, and the Xiaomi Mi 10T series. What other handsets you can buy with discounted prices during the sale, let's have a look:

    20% Off On Realme Narzo 20A

    20% Off On Realme Narzo 20A

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 2MP B&W sensor and 2MP retro camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    22% Off On Realme C11
     

    22% Off On Realme C11

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    18% Off On Realme C12

    18% Off On Realme C12

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 2MP mono camera, 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    25% Off On Realme C15

    25% Off On Realme C15

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    25% Off On Poco C3

    25% Off On Poco C3

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    10% Off On Mi 10T

    10% Off On Mi 10T

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display
    • 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 6
    • Bluetooth 5
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    16% Off On Mi 10T Pro

    16% Off On Mi 10T Pro

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display
    • 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5000 mAh Battery
    13% Off On POCO X2

    13% Off On POCO X2

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
    29% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    29% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery
    19% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

    19% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
    • 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
    • Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) battery
    16% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

    16% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    11% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

    11% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Saturday, November 7, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2020

