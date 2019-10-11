Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offers: Get You Xiaomi And Redmi Smartphones On Discount

During the sale, you will get these devices with 10% instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Available At Rs. 11,999

The smartphone is available at Rs. 11,999. Its key specs are a 48MP rear camera lens and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Redmi Note 7S At Rs. 8,999

It is priced at Rs. 8,999 for 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display.

Redmi 7A At Rs. 4,999

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,999. The highlight of the phone is the use of a 4,000 mAh battery capacity and Snapdragon 439 processor. You get two years of warranty services on the device.

Redmi 8 At Rs. 7,990

It is available at a price tag of Rs. 7,990. It comes with good battery capacity and nice camera features.

Redmi 8A At Rs. 6,499

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 6,499 for up to 3GB RAM module. It is backed with the 5,000 mAh battery capacity and flaunts a dot notch display.

Redmi K20 Pro At Rs. 24,999

The handset price starts from Rs. 24,999 for up to 256GB ROM. It comes with a 48MP, 13MP, and an 8MP camera lens at the rear. At the front, it uses a 20MP selfie snapper.

Redmi Note 5 Pro At Rs. 13,999

The handset is priced from Rs. 13,999 with 17% off. You will get up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange offer. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option.