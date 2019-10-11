ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offers: Get You Xiaomi And Redmi Smartphones On Discount

    By
    |

    Flipkart's Big Diwali sale will let the users buy some Xiaomi smartphones at much better deals and discounts. The sale will run from October 12 to October 16, 2019. A few of these phones have been added to the list.

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale On Xiaomi Redmi Smartphones On Sale
     

    During the sale, you will get these devices with 10% instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro Available At Rs. 11,999

    Redmi Note 7 Pro Available At Rs. 11,999

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 11,999. Its key specs are a 48MP rear camera lens and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

    Redmi Note 7S At Rs. 8,999

    Redmi Note 7S At Rs. 8,999

    It is priced at Rs. 8,999 for 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display.

    Redmi 7A At Rs. 4,999
     

    Redmi 7A At Rs. 4,999

    The smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,999. The highlight of the phone is the use of a 4,000 mAh battery capacity and Snapdragon 439 processor. You get two years of warranty services on the device.

    Redmi 8 At Rs. 7,990

    Redmi 8 At Rs. 7,990

    It is available at a price tag of Rs. 7,990. It comes with good battery capacity and nice camera features.

    Redmi 8A At Rs. 6,499

    Redmi 8A At Rs. 6,499

    The smartphone price starts from Rs. 6,499 for up to 3GB RAM module. It is backed with the 5,000 mAh battery capacity and flaunts a dot notch display.

    Redmi K20 Pro At Rs. 24,999

    Redmi K20 Pro At Rs. 24,999

    The handset price starts from Rs. 24,999 for up to 256GB ROM. It comes with a 48MP, 13MP, and an 8MP camera lens at the rear. At the front, it uses a 20MP selfie snapper.

    Redmi Note 5 Pro At Rs. 13,999

    Redmi Note 5 Pro At Rs. 13,999

    The handset is priced from Rs. 13,999 with 17% off. You will get up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange offer. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
