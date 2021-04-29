Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Heavy Discounts On Realme Smartphones

Speaking of the budget models, multiple Realme C series smartphones will be up for grabs with lower prices. The Realme C25, Realme C121, Realme C15, and the Realme C21 are some of the budget variants that will be available during the sale. If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone then make sure you check out this list to save some extra bucks:

Realme X3 Superzoom

Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999

Realme X3 Superzoom is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30A

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999

Realme 8 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C25

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

Realme C25 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21

Deal Price: Rs. 7,249 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

Realme C21 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,249 onwards during the sale.

Realme X50 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999

Realme X50 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999

Realme X7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Narzo 20 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999

Narzo 20 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 7

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,499

Realme X7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 7 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999

Realme 7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999

Realme X7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C3

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999

Realme C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 6 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999

Realme 6 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C12

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

Realme C12 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C15

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999

Realme C15 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.