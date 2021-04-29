ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Heavy Discounts On Realme Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is hosting the Big Savings Day sale where consumers will get some heavy discounts on Realme smartphones. The e-commerce platform has announced this special sale where buyers will get the recent Realme launches along with some best-selling models at cheaper price tags. This sale will not just offer the budget Realme smartphones at discounted rates but also premium variants such as the Realme X3 Superzoom and the Realme X50 Pro.

    Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Heavy Discounts On Realme Smartphones
     

    Speaking of the budget models, multiple Realme C series smartphones will be up for grabs with lower prices. The Realme C25, Realme C121, Realme C15, and the Realme C21 are some of the budget variants that will be available during the sale. If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone then make sure you check out this list to save some extra bucks:

    Realme X3 Superzoom

    Realme X3 Superzoom

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999

    Realme X3 Superzoom is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

    Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 8
     

    Realme 8

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999

    Realme 8 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C25

    Realme C25

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

    Realme C25 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C21

    Realme C21

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,249 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

    Realme C21 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,249 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X50 Pro

    Realme X50 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999

    Realme X50 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7

    Realme X7

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999

    Realme X7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Narzo 20 Pro

    Narzo 20 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999

    Narzo 20 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7

    Realme 7

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,499

    Realme X7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7 Pro

    Realme 7 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999

    Realme 7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Pro

    Realme X7 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999

    Realme X7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C3

    Realme C3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999

    Realme C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 6 Pro

    Realme 6 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999

    Realme 6 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C12

    Realme C12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

    Realme C12 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C15

    Realme C15

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999

    Realme C15 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

