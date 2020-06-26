ENGLISH

    Xiaomi is one of the top-selling mobile brands in India for its mid-range budget and premium flagship smartphones. Now, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering a huge price cut on Xiaomi smartphones.

    Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones

    The list includes Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi smartphones as well. The Redmi K20 series, Mi 10, Mi A2, and more can be bought at a discount.

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20

    The Redmi K20 is currently available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days. The smartphone is available for Rs. 24,999 for the 128GB storage variant. Flipkart is also giving up to Rs. 15,950 off on exchange.

    Redmi K20 Pro

    Redmi K20 Pro

    As part of the same series, the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone is also available for a lesser price on the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The original price of the smartphone is Rs. 28,999; but thanks to the discount offer, the Redmi K20 Pro is available for Rs. 24,999 for the 128GB storage variant.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro
     

    Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is an equally popular smartphone brand in India. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the popular smartphones and is now available at a discount for Rs. 17,999 on the Flipkart Big Savings Day. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI offer.

    Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Redmi Note 5 Pro

    The Redmi Note 5 Pro is another smartphone that's at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is now available for Rs. 12,999 with up to Rs. 12,850 off on exchange.

    Mi A2

    Mi A2

    Adding to the list is the Xiaomi Mi A2. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering the Mi A2 with 31 percent off. The smartphone originally priced Rs. 20,500, is now available for Rs. 13,999 for the 128GB variant.

    Mi 10

    Mi 10

    The Xiaomi Mi 10 is another smartphone on discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The Mi 10 is now available for Rs. 49,899 for the 128GB variant. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI for interest buyers.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
