Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale (Aug 6th - 10th): Offers To Avail On Smartphones

Notably, smartphones such as the iPhone SE 2, Motorol Razr, Redmi K20 Pro, and the iPhone XR will be available at considerable discount on the e-commerce portal. If you want to upgrade your smartphone, then the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that will last until August 10.

Oppo Reno 2F

Oppo Reno 2F comes with an effective discount of Rs. 5,500, which takes its cost down from Rs. 23,490 to as low as Rs. 16,990. This will be the effective cost of the device until August 10.

Redmi K20

The Redmi K20 is available on Flipkart at a discounted pricing of Rs. 22,999. Alongside the discount, there are some attractive discounts and offers on the device via partners. Notably, this is not the high-end variant of the smartphone.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro is available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 4,000 instead of its previous selling price if Rs. 26,999. So, this sale, get your hands on the Redmi K20 Pro can be purchased at a relatively lesser cost.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus is the first dual-camera smartphone from the company. It comes with notable discounts provided by the partners of the e-commerce player.

iQOO 3

The iQOO 3 smartphone is also available at a considerable discount on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The device comes with attractive discounts and deals unlike never before.

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, which is rhe first smartphone from Oppo to be launched with the 10x zoom capabilities is also listed on discount on the e-commerce portal. You can get your hands on this Oppo smartphone at a lesser price than elsewhere.

Motorola Razr

The Motorola Razr (2019), the clamshell smartphone that was launched in the country earlier this year is available at up to a whopping Rs. 20,000 discount. You can check out the same from the Flipkart site.

LG G8X

LG G8X comes fitted with a 6.4-inch display with a high resolution, an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM, and 4000 mAh battery for other purposes if not gaming. It is one of the flagship smartphones from the company.

Realme 6

The Realme 6 smartphone is one of the affordable devices in the market with a quad-camera setup at the rear. This device is now priced at Rs. 14,999 along with the partner offers.

POCO X2

Poco X2, which is an affordable offering from the Poco brand is also up for sale at considerable discount and is priced at Rs. 17,499 along with partner offers and more.