Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Discount Offer On Motorola Smartphones
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale for June 2021 is all set to start on June 13 and will run until June 16. The e-commerce site is offering discounts on several brands of phones, laptops, and wearable products. Among them, Motorola phones have also got attractive discounts for both flagship and budget smartphones.
The Motorola Razr can be purchased at Rs. 54,999, while the affordable Motorola G30 will be available for Rs. 10,999. To make your job easy, we have listed all Motorola smartphones with their discount offers.
Motorola Razr 5G (Polished Graphite, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 89,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (40% off)
Motorola Razr 5G (Polished Graphite, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 40% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 89,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G30 (Dark Pearl, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (26% off)
Motorola G30 (Dark Pearl, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)
Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (63% off)
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 63% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (14% off)
Motorola G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
