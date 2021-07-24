Just In
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Tipped To Support 65W Fast Charging; How Important Is This For Samsung?
- 5 hrs ago Micromax IN 2B Key Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Better Than Its Predecessor?
- 7 hrs ago Realme X7 Max 5G Now Selling Starting At Rs. 24,999 On Flipkart
- 7 hrs ago Vodafone-Idea Might Not Survive Without DoT Support: Here's Why
Don't Miss
- News Porn films case: 'Hidden' cupboard containing files of Raj Kundra’s finances found from his office wall
- Movies Manikuttan Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Title; The Actor's Selfies With The Trophy Set Social Media On Fire!
- Education JEE Main 2021 Session 3: Students Affected By Rains In Maharashtra To Get Another Chance
- Sports Tokyo 2020: After Rio debacle, Mirabai Chanu redeems herself at Tokyo
- Automobiles Piaggio Ape HT Three-Wheelers Launched In India At Rs 2.24 Lakh: Cargo & Passenger CNG Available
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In August
- Finance ICICI Bank Reports Q1Fy22 Net Profit At Rs. 4616 crore
- Lifestyle Tokyo Olympics 2020: Know About India's Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Who Won Silver Medal In Weightlifting
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Best Selling Smartphones
Flipkart is hosting yet another smartphone sale this year. This time, the e-commerce site is offering top deals and discounts on every best selling smartphone of 2021. So, if you have been eyeing on a smartphone for sometimes and waiting for a discount, the time has finally come via Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021.
Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)
Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (30% off)
Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.14,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)
POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; MRP: Rs. 20,990 (9% off)
OPPO F19 (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro (Fantastic Purple, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,490 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (9% off)
OPPO F19 Pro (Fantastic Purple, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,490 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)
Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone XR (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (20% off)
Apple iPhone XR (Black, 64 GB) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 9 (Pebble Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (23% off)
Redmi Note 9 (Pebble Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (8% off)
iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
From the flagship iPhone 11 Pro to the ROG Phone 5, you can now get almost all the top-tier smartphones with discount. Not just that, budget smartphones like the Realme C21 and the Poco C3 are now a lot cheaper than ever. Here are some of the top deals from the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 for every smartphone enthusiast.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947