ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Best Selling Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is hosting yet another smartphone sale this year. This time, the e-commerce site is offering top deals and discounts on every best selling smartphone of 2021. So, if you have been eyeing on a smartphone for sometimes and waiting for a discount, the time has finally come via Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021.

     

    Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)

    Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (30% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.14,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
     

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    OPPO F19 (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; MRP: Rs. 20,990 (9% off)

    OPPO F19 (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro (Fantastic Purple, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO F19 Pro (Fantastic Purple, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 23,490 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (9% off)

    OPPO F19 Pro (Fantastic Purple, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,490 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

    Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)

    Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone XR (Black, 64 GB)

    Apple iPhone XR (Black, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (20% off)

    Apple iPhone XR (Black, 64 GB) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 9 (Pebble Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Redmi Note 9 (Pebble Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (23% off)

    Redmi Note 9 (Pebble Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)

    iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (8% off)

    iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Best Selling Smartphones

    From the flagship iPhone 11 Pro to the ROG Phone 5, you can now get almost all the top-tier smartphones with discount. Not just that, budget smartphones like the Realme C21 and the Poco C3 are now a lot cheaper than ever. Here are some of the top deals from the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 for every smartphone enthusiast.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 1:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X