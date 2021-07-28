Just In
- 5 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A52s Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs; Here's The Expected Price
- 5 hrs ago 5 Reasons To Buy The Samsung Crystal 4K Smart TV Series Now
- 6 hrs ago How Samsung Crystal 4K TVs Redefine Viewing Experience By Upscaling Content
- 6 hrs ago Instagram Reels Now Allows Users To Capture 60-Second Video
Don't Miss
- Sports Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dhananjaya guide Sri Lanka to a series-levelling win over depleted Indian side
- Movies Dulquer Salmaan Reveals King Of Kotha First Look Poster; Joins Hands With Abhilash Joshiy
- News Coronavirus cases: Gujarat govt eases lockdown restrictions; Allows 400 people in open ceremonies
- Automobiles Skoda Dealerships In India To Increase — More Than 225 Dealerships By 2022
- Education Government Likely To Offer OBC, EWS Reservation In AIQ For Medical Colleges Admissions
- Finance Rakesh Jhunjhunwala To Start New Airline; Starting With 70 Planes
- Lifestyle Friendship Day 2021: Things Only Best Friends Can Relate To
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In August
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola G40 Fusion, G60, E7 Power, Motorola Razr, And More
Motorola smartphones are available in a diverse price range. From budget, affordable smartphones to premium flagships. Devices like the Motorola G40 Fusion, Motorola G60, and several others fall in the mid-range category. If you're looking for a new Motorola smartphone, the Flipkart Big saving Days Sale is the ideal place to shop. To note, the Flipkart sale is live from July 26 to July 29. Here are the details:
The Flipkart Big saving Days Sale is offering several smartphones at a discount, including Motorola units. Budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 are available with an even more discount. For instance, the Motorola E7 Power and the Motorola G10 Power are now priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively.
Apart from these, the Flipkart Big saving Days Sale is offering a couple of mid-range smartphones at a discount. Here, the Motorola G40 Fusion and the Motorola G60 are available at a 20 percent and a 22 percent discount. This effectively drops the price to Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.
Additionally, there's a massive discount offer on a premium, flagship, foldable phone from Motorola. That's right, the Motorola Razr flip-foldable smartphone is available at a massive price cut offer. The Flipkart Big saving Days Sale is offering the smartphone at a 63 percent discount, effectively dropping the price to Rs. 54,999.
Motorola G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (20% off)
Motorola G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Motorola E7 Power (Coral Red, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (30% off)
Motorola E7 Power (Coral Red, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G10 Power (Aurora Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)
Motorola G10 Power (Coral Red, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (63% off)
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 63% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (22% off)
Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
24,999
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
43,790
-
17,663
-
1,11,990