    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola G40 Fusion, G60, E7 Power, Motorola Razr, And More

    By
    |

    Motorola smartphones are available in a diverse price range. From budget, affordable smartphones to premium flagships. Devices like the Motorola G40 Fusion, Motorola G60, and several others fall in the mid-range category. If you're looking for a new Motorola smartphone, the Flipkart Big saving Days Sale is the ideal place to shop. To note, the Flipkart sale is live from July 26 to July 29. Here are the details:

     

    Flipkart Big saving Days Sale 2021

    The Flipkart Big saving Days Sale is offering several smartphones at a discount, including Motorola units. Budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 are available with an even more discount. For instance, the Motorola E7 Power and the Motorola G10 Power are now priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively.

    Apart from these, the Flipkart Big saving Days Sale is offering a couple of mid-range smartphones at a discount. Here, the Motorola G40 Fusion and the Motorola G60 are available at a 20 percent and a 22 percent discount. This effectively drops the price to Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

    Additionally, there's a massive discount offer on a premium, flagship, foldable phone from Motorola. That's right, the Motorola Razr flip-foldable smartphone is available at a massive price cut offer. The Flipkart Big saving Days Sale is offering the smartphone at a 63 percent discount, effectively dropping the price to Rs. 54,999.

    Motorola G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (20% off)

    Motorola G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola E7 Power (Coral Red, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (30% off)

    Motorola E7 Power (Coral Red, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G10 Power (Aurora Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

    Motorola G10 Power (Coral Red, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (63% off)

    Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 63% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (22% off)

    Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
