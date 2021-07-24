Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Realme X7 Max 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, More Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is coming right up and bringing with it several new offers and discounts. If you're looking to buy a new gadget, a smartphone, for instance, the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is the best place to shop. Particularly if you're a Realme fan, Flipkart has several discount offers on Realme smartphones.

Realme has an impressive foray of smartphones and other gadgets in the country. We have affordable and budget devices like the Realme C series and flagship devices like the Realme X7 smartphones. Additionally, one can even check out the Realme Narzo 30 series with its mid-range price tag and attractive features at the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale, starting on July 25.

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale Discount On Realme X7 5G Series

The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale is offering some stunning discounts on the Realme X7 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, and the Realme X7 Pro 5G. All these devices have the Dimensity chipset under the hood and promise unprecedented performance. The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is offering the Realme X7 5G series starting from Rs. 18,999.

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale Offers On Realme Narzo 30 Series

Joining the list are Realme Narzo 30 smartphones. Here we have the Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is offering them at Rs. 12,4999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 15,499, respectively. To note, the company released the Realme 30 5G recently with powerful features like a 90Hz display and the Dimensity 700 chipset.

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale Price Cut On Realme 8 5G, Realme 7 Pro

One can even check out the Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and the slightly older Realme 7 smartphone at a discount at the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021. These devices are now priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 13,999, and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale Discounts On Realme C Series

Also, one can even check out multiple affordable smartphones under the Realme C series. For instance, the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale is offering the Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25, Realme C11 2021, and Realme C15 at a massive discount. The revamped Realme C11 2021 with an AI camera and a stunning display is priced at just Rs. 6,999.

Best Mobiles in India