Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 Offers On iPhone 12, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is almost here, bringing with it several discount offers. If you're looking for a new smartphone, in particular, the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 has several options to choose from, including premium iPhone models. For instance, one can get the iPhone 12, iPhone XR, and other brands at a discount at the sale.

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 Discount On iPhone 12

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series last year with premium features, including the fastest chipset found on iPhones. The iPhone 12, which comes as the base model of the series, draws power from the A14 Bionic chipset based on a 5nm architecture. Originally, Apple had priced the iPhone 12 at Rs. 79,999.

The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is now offering the iPhone 12 for Rs. 67,999. This makes buying the iPhone 12 one of the best deals of this sale season. Moreover, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 15,000 discount on exchange, which would further drop the price of the new model.

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale Offers On iPhone XR, iPhone SE

That's not all. The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is offering some of the biggest offers on iPhone models with a huge discount. The sale is further extending its offer on a couple of other iPhone models. These include the iPhone XR and the iPhone SE 2020 models.

The iPhone XR will be available for Rs. 37,999 against its original price of Rs. 47,900. Additionally, one can check out the iPhone SE 2020, starting for Rs. 28,999 against its original price of Rs. 39,900. Plus, Flipkart is offering a no-cost EMI offer for the iPhone SE, which starts at Rs. 4,834.

The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 will kickstart from July 25 and go on till July 29. Also, Flipkart Plus members get an additional 24 hours of shopping at a discount as the sale starts on July 24, 12 AM onwards. If you're looking to get a new iPhone, save the date for the upcoming Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 and sign up for irresistible deals.

