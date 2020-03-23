Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale Offers You Can Get On Samsung Smartphones

Offers include flat discounts, no-cost EMI, bank offers, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 is one of the smartphones available at a discount on Flipkart during the shopping ay sale. It comes with 4GB RAM paired with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options with a Samsung Exynos 9810 chipset. Flipkart is offering nearly 68 percent off on 64GB version for Rs. 19,999 with no-cost EMI offer. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S10 Lite version with a triple-lens setup with a 48MP primary camera. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is available for Rs. 39,999 for the with nine percent off on the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI with Rs. 4,445 per month and additional bank offer from ICICI credit cards and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Flipkart has offers on the Samsung Galaxy A51 with Rs. 2,000 off, which now costs Rs. 23,999 after discount. The Samsung Galaxy A51 packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter and a 32MP selfie shooter. It ships with 6GB RAM paired with 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20

One of the latest launches by Samsung is the Galaxy S20 premium smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can further be expanded up to 1TB. Flipkart is offering Rs. 7,001 discount for the smartphone, which now costs Rs. 66, 999. There is also an exchange offer, allowing buyers up to Rs. 16,850 off an exchange.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung also launched the Galaxy S20 Plus smartphone along with the Galaxy S20. As the name suggests, it's the next model of the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display and a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for Rs. 73,999 with 10 percent off. There is also a partner buy, where buyers can get the Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds for Rs. 3,999.