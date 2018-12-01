ENGLISH

Flipkart Big Shopping Days (6th to 8th Dec): Discounts on smartphones, electronics, TVs and more

    With the onset of last month of year 2018, several shopping platforms have been gearing up to make the year end special with some coolest sale strategies. Flipkart is also the one, which is getting higher attention due to its recent scheme of "Big Shopping Days".

    Big Shopping Days: Discounts on phones, electronics, TVs and more

     

    Though the sale will exist from 6th to 8th December, users have been engaging themselves over the company's shopping platform from now only. They are on a hunt for gathering much more information about the deals. As per this strategy, users can avail some smartphones, and other electronic accessories at better discounts.

    Certain offers given by Flipkart are 10% instant discount with HDFC bank cards, no cost EMI option, EMI on also debit cards, no cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI network card, complete mobile protection plan from Rs. 99, purchase buyback guarantee from just Rs. 99, exciting exchange and cashback offers, and many more.

    You can avail some TVs with up to 70% off, electronics and accessories with up to 80% off, fashion products with up to 40% to 50% off, up to 40% to 80% off on Hone And Furnitures, and upto 80 % off on Beauty, toys, sports and Books.

    You will get extra discounts till 2AM only on 6th December, and have extra 10% off every 8 hours on clothing, home essentials etc.

    Offers on Power packs on Smartphones and Tablets

    This sale scheme seems to be a boon for some users who can purchase some smartphones and tablets with lucrative bids. You can have offers like complete mobile protection plan, no cost EMI option, best exchange prices, buyback guarantee, and more. Also, users can explore some attractive features in these products. Some of them include massive batteries, upgraded sensors, great cameras, snappy processors, amazing graphics etc.

    Upto 80% off on Electronics, TVs, accessories

    You can buy laptops, cameras, TVs and other accessories with up to 80% off. You can have no cost EMI option, great exchange offers and extended warranty period on these wares. Some TVs are coming with additional HDR Plus feature to enhance image results. With couple more amazing features, these electronic products really ease up your multitasking.

    Upto 70% off on TVs and Homes Appliances

    You can get to see 38000+ products coming from 500+ brands. You can have no cost EMI option, great exchange offers and extended warranty period on these products. These products are sure to leave you surprised with their much profitable offers. These home appliances are comfort owners which can make you satisfied to the fullest. You can now proudly invite guests in an aura of such amazing products.

    Upto 40% to 80% off on Fashion

    Flipkart offers as much as whooping 20 lakh + styles coming from 1000+ brands. You will get 10% off if you buy three products and 15% off on buying four at a time. Besides getting 40% to 80% off on these fashion products, you can also get to see some trendy outfits and wearables which can turn you to into a fashionista. You can have no cost EMI option, great exchange offers and extended warranty period on these wares.

    Upto 40% to 80% off on Home And Furnitures

    You can avail greater discounts on home appliances. Certain brands which can give you exciting offers are Hometown, Perfect Homes, Prestige, Bombay Dyeing and more. You can get up to 40% to 80% off on these products. These wares can really turn your home into a paradise.

    Upto 80 % off on Beauty, toys, sports and Books

    Users can get to see 50+ brands and as much as 1 lakh+ products. Some of the brands are Lakme, Beardo, Yonex, Lego and more. You can get up to 80% off on these products. Keep surprising your kids, friends and relatives with these merchandises.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
