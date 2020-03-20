Just In
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Realme Smartphones Available On Discount
Flipkart offers deals on almost every other smartphone that is currently available in India under Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale. Realme has been one of the newest smartphone brands that is known for launching smartphones with high-end specifications and futuristic design.
Flipkart does have some offers on select Realme smartphones, including the newly launched models as well. Here are all the deals on the Realme series of smartphones under Flipkart Big Shopping Day, including the newly launched phones like the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro.
Realme 6
The Realme 6 is one of the most affordable smartphones in the Indian market with a 90Hz refresh rate display, powered by the MediaTek helio G90T SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.
Realme 6 Pro
The Realme 6 Pro is the first smartphone to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with support for NaViC. Just like the Realme 6, the Realme 6 Pro also comes with a 90Hz IPS LCD screen with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Realme 5 Pro
The Realme 5 Pro with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC is one of the best high-performance smartphones that one can buy, especially at the price that Flipkart is offering.
Realme 5i
The Realme 5i is one of the most affordable smartphones with a quad-camera setup, and the phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.
Realme X2
If you are looking to get a mid-tier gaming smartphone, under Rs. 20,000, then the Realme X2 is the device that you should get. It is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and the phone also has an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Realme 5
The Realme 5 is a great phone to buy, especially under Rs. 10,000, as it comes with a 6.5-inch HD display with a water-drop notch cutout, and the smartphone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.
Realme XT
If you want the most affordable Realme smartphone with a 64MP primary camera, AMOLED display, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, then the Realme XT is the device to get.
Realme X
The Realme X is the only Realme smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera and it is also available in various color options, that differentiate it from the regular looking smartphones.
