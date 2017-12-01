Flipkart Cashless Payday offers up to 60% off on gadgets

Flipkart Cashless Payday is a dedicated section in which you can find a list of top deals on a wide range of product categories ranging from electronics, small and large appliances, and more.
Flipkart is one of the leading e-commerce giants that is known to provide amazing deals and discounts to the customers. When it comes to gadgets, a range of categories like smartphones, wearables, accessories, laptops, and more will be available at best deals and discounts during the Flipkart Cashless Payday.
The online retailer is also offering an additional 10% discount on select credit and debit card transactions and netbanking purchases as well. You just have to visit the Flipkart Cashless Payday offer page and select the products you want to buy and add them to the card.
Login to your Flipkart account or register for one and update or choose a shipping address and choose the preferred payment mode. That's it! You can get up to 60% discount on gadgets listed below.
25% off on Mio Slice with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Score (Black)
Key Features
- Built-in Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Score
- Water-resistant upto 30m
- Heart-rate Monitoring
- Automatic Sleep Detection
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Silicone
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
15% off on Motorola Moto 360 Sport Orange Smartwatch (Orange Strap Regular)
Key Features
- Bluetooth Support
- Touchscreen
- Water Resistant
- Fitness & Outdoor
5% off on Sony HDR-AS300 Sports and Action Camera (White 8.2)
Key Features
- ltimate image stabilization from Balanced Optical SteadyShot Outstanding Full HD with ZEISS lens and Exmor R CMOS sensorCamera control / viewing w/ supplied LiveView Remote or smartphone
- Splash-proof body or use incl. waterproof housing down to 197ft. Selectable viewing angle: Wide, Medium or Narrow and 3x zoomHigh quality 12MP still images and up to 10 fps in burst mode
- Interval record at 8.3MP for stills and 4K time-lapse videoHigh Quality stereo sound with wind noise reductionBuilt-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, HDMI, USB and mic jack
- Intuitive interface, 3x rec. lights and adjustable beep volume
62% off on Philips IN- HTL1041/94 Bluetooth Soundbar (2.1 Channel)
Key Features
- Power Output: 40 W
- Power Source: Power Adapter
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices
- External subwoofer adds thrill to the action
- Suitable for use with TVs 33 - 43 inches in size
11% off on Apple iPad 32 GB 9.7 inch with Wi-Fi Only (Silver)
Key Features
- 9.7 Retina display for stunning detail
- 32 GB ROM Can Store Upto 8000 Photos
- 8 MP Primary Camera | 1.2 MP Front
- iOS 10 World's Most Advanced OS
- Battery: Lithium Polymer Upto 10 hours of Multimedia Usage
- Processor: A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture with Embedded M9 Co-processor
20% off on Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens: AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6G VR Kit (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) (Black)
Key Features
- 4.2 MP CMOS Sensor coupled with EXPEED 4 image processing engine
- Picture Control - Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape and Flat
- It supports an 11-point autofocus system
- the ability to shoot Full HD 1080/60p videos, continuous shooting speed of approximately 5 frames per second and offers an ISO range of 100-25600. The camera features a 3-inch 921k dot LCD display with 170 degree viewing angle, an eye-level pentamirror SLR viewfinder and is compatible with SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards
- Nikon D3400 comes equipped with Picture Control that allows you more creative control to customise and tailor your images with 10 different Special Effects, such as Night Vision or Miniature Effect, for unique and eye-catching photographs
10% off on Apple Watch Series 2 - 42 mm Gold Aluminium Case with Midnight Blue Sport Band (Blue Strap Medium)
Key Features
- Bluetooth Support
- With Call Function
- Touchscreen
- Water Resistant
- Fitness & Outdoor
6% off on Apple Air Pods Wireless Headset with Mic (White, In the Ear)
Key Features
- Design: Canalphone
- Compatible With: Mobile
- | Wireless
- Powerful wireless connectivity for music playback
- Siri activated volume control, calls and even maps
- Automatically ON/OFF feature enabled
- Massive battery life with upto 24 hours of playback time
- High quality audio and voice feature enabled
- Seamless and simplistic switching between devices
41% off on Skullcandy S2IKDY-010 Headset with Mic (Black & Red, In the Ear)
Key Features
- Design: Canalphone
- Compatible With: Mobile
- Noise Cancellation
- Flatwire
20% off on Lenovo Tab 4 8 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Slate Black)
Key Features
- Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 5 MP Primary Camera | 2 MP Front
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Battery: 4850 mAh Lithium Ion
- Voice Call (Dual Sim, LTE, GSM)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 Quad Core 64-bit Processor
7% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5 inch Full HD Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit Octa Core 2GHz Processor
- Android OS
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 4100 mAh Li-Polymer Battery