Flipkart Dhamaka Festival Sale: Irresistible exchange offers on smartphones

Users are very well aware of Diwali. As such they can hardly get their eyes off from marvellous sale scheme of Flipkart Dhamaka Festival Sale. The scheme renders irresistible exchange offers on smartphones, gadgets and various other products.

In addition, you can also get plenty of other amazing deals on purchasing some devices. It is with such prolific sale strategy that you can make your Diwali even more festive.

There are bundles of spectacular offers which will really give you an amazing experience. You can get 10% instant discount with Axis debit/credit cards and EMI transactions, no cost EMI, and better exchange and cashback offers.

Other deals that you can avail include 10% cashback on payments through PhonePe, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, instant benefits upto Rs. 8,000 and upto 6 TB Jio 4G data(Partner offer by Jio) etc.

SEE ALSO:

The consumers can also get flat 50% Buyback value, and brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. In addition you also get extended warranty of 1 year by Flipkart protect, complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 99.

The portal comes with phones of different price category. So, you can go for the devices that suit your budget the most.

Asus ZenFone 5Z Offers: No cost EMI Rs 2,084/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Get upto Rs 16000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 5000 off

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery POCO F1 by Xiaomi Offers: No cost EMI ₹3,500/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹16000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Best Price of POCO F1 by Xiaomi

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Google Pixel 2 XL Offer:

No cost EMI Rs 6,834/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto Rs 16000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 4500 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Offers:

No cost EMI ₹7,545/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹21000 off on exchange. Extra ₹5000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹5700 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer₹6000 Cashback* on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Oppo F9 Offers:

No cost EMI Rs 2,110/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto Rs 15700 off on exchange. Extra ₹4000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra Rs 3000 off (price inclusive of discount

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V11 Offers: No cost EMI starting from Rs 875/month with 25% down payment. Standard EMI also available

Get upto Rs 19000 off on exchange.

Extra Rs 3000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 4000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor

4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Oppo F9 Pro Offers:

No cost EMI Rs 2,666/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto Rs 19000 off on exchange. Extra Rs 3000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹2000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge Vivo V11 Pro Offer:

No cost EMI starting from Rs 1,083/month with 25% down payment. Standard EMI also available

Get upto Rs 17000 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2000 off over regular exchange value Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 3000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This Offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Motorola Moto G6 Play Offer: No cost EMI Rs 1,834/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Get upto Rs 10,400 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 1000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging Vivo V9 Youth Offer:

No cost EMI ₹2,332/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹11750 off on exchange. Extra ₹2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹6000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery OPPO A71k Offers: No cost EMI Rs 2,997/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto Rs 8450 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 2000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Vivo X21 Offers: No cost EMI starting from Rs 2,000/month with 25% down payment. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Get upto Rs 22000 off on exchange. Extra ₹6000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 5000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Oppo A3s Offer:

No cost EMI Rs 1,832/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto Rs 10200 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount) Best Price of Oppo A3s

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery