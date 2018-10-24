Flipkart Dhamaka Festival Sale: Irresistible exchange offers on smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- CVC Can Investigate CBI Bribery Case, Govt Cannot Interfere: Jaitley
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Oct 24th to 28th: Get Up To 40% Off On Best Smartphones
- Ever Been To This Ancient Village Of Tigawa In Madhya Pradesh?
- What! This Baby Grew A Fang Tooth Overnight!
- Soni Razdan Says She Had Seen Alok Nath Behave Lecherously When Drunk; Shares Her #MeToo Story!
- New Hyundai Santro Receives Over 23,000 Pre-Bookings; Waiting Period Is Now Three Months
- Asian Champions Trophy: India Vs South Korea Preview: Where To Watch, Timing And Live Streaming
- Banks Or Online Lending Platforms: From Where Should You Secure Loan
Users are very well aware of Diwali. As such they can hardly get their eyes off from marvellous sale scheme of Flipkart Dhamaka Festival Sale. The scheme renders irresistible exchange offers on smartphones, gadgets and various other products.
In addition, you can also get plenty of other amazing deals on purchasing some devices. It is with such prolific sale strategy that you can make your Diwali even more festive.
There are bundles of spectacular offers which will really give you an amazing experience. You can get 10% instant discount with Axis debit/credit cards and EMI transactions, no cost EMI, and better exchange and cashback offers.
Other deals that you can avail include 10% cashback on payments through PhonePe, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, instant benefits upto Rs. 8,000 and upto 6 TB Jio 4G data(Partner offer by Jio) etc.
SEE ALSO:
The consumers can also get flat 50% Buyback value, and brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. In addition you also get extended warranty of 1 year by Flipkart protect, complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 99.
The portal comes with phones of different price category. So, you can go for the devices that suit your budget the most.
Asus ZenFone 5Z
Offers:
- No cost EMI Rs 2,084/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto Rs 16000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 5000 off
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
POCO F1 by Xiaomi
Offers:
- No cost EMI ₹3,500/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹16000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Best Price of POCO F1 by Xiaomi
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Google Pixel 2 XL
Offer:
- No cost EMI Rs 6,834/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto Rs 16000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 4500 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Offers:
- No cost EMI ₹7,545/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹21000 off on exchange. Extra ₹5000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹5700 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer₹6000 Cashback* on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Oppo F9
Offers:
- No cost EMI Rs 2,110/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto Rs 15700 off on exchange. Extra ₹4000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 3000 off (price inclusive of discount
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V11
Offers:
- No cost EMI starting from Rs 875/month with 25% down payment. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto Rs 19000 off on exchange.
- Extra Rs 3000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 4000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor
- 4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo F9 Pro
Offers:
- No cost EMI Rs 2,666/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto Rs 19000 off on exchange. Extra Rs 3000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹2000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
Vivo V11 Pro
Offer:
- No cost EMI starting from Rs 1,083/month with 25% down payment. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto Rs 17000 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2000 off over regular exchange value Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 3000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G6 Play
Offer:
- No cost EMI Rs 1,834/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto Rs 10,400 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 1000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Vivo V9 Youth
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹2,332/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹11750 off on exchange. Extra ₹2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹6000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
OPPO A71k
Offers:
- No cost EMI Rs 2,997/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto Rs 8450 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 2000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo X21
Offers:
- No cost EMI starting from Rs 2,000/month with 25% down payment. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto Rs 22000 off on exchange. Extra ₹6000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 5000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Oppo A3s
Offer:
- No cost EMI Rs 1,832/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto Rs 10200 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery