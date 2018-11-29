Buy Samsung J series smartphones on Flipkart and get exchange, cashback, no cost EMI, protection and

Flipkart provides some best offers on some Samsung J series smartphones. These amazing deals are in the form of much better exchange, cashback, no cost EMI, protection and many more. These devices also have features which can make you feel desired for. From the shopping platform, you can have devices like Galaxy J4 Plus, Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J6, and few more.

The offers given by Flipkart on these devices are extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange, no cost EMI option, EMI starting at just Rs. 999/month, 10% extra cashback with HDFC bank cards, great exchange and cashback offers. You can also get complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 299. This plan covers theft coverage, screen cover damage and water damage coverage. The users can get brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories.

Some of the best features offered by these devices are Super-AMOLED (S-AMOLED) display with better resolution, pre-installed Samsung Mall app which makes your shopping amazing, Live Focus mode which enables the dual camera to add blur to the background and foreground while only focusing on the subject, and plenty more.

Samsung Galaxy J8 Offers: No cost EMI Rs 1,888/month. Standard EMI also available.

Get upto Rs 9200 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 2000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank Offer Rs 1500 Cashback* on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Offer:

No cost EMI ₹1,915/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹8200 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹3500 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer₹1000 Cashback* on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus Offers:

No cost EMI ₹1,665/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹8700 off on exchange. Extra ₹1500 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹2010 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Offers: No cost EMI ₹999/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹5650 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹1010 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Offers: No cost EMI ₹2,499/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹9200 off on exchange. Extra ₹2000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹2010 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3300 MAh Battery