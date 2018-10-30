Flipkart Diwali Offers on iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There is a good news for the users who hold strong liking for the iPhones. These devices are being put up on Flipkart's platform at much greater discounts. So, you have the biggest opportunity to avail them at profitable deal depending on other offers as well. It is due to Diwali that the portal has decided to render such amazing benefits to the users.
If you are really interested in the scheme, you must visit Flipkart's official website for better idea. The offers provided by this E-commerce include- 10% instant discount on using SBI credit cards, amazing exchange and cashback offers, no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and 10% instant discount on using Mastercard for first online payment.
The platform also offers brand warranty of 1 year on these devices. It also comes with several other attractive offers which you can utilize depending on an iPhone that suits you the best.
Moreover, the portal also houses many other different wares that come with exciting bids. You can look for them and make your Diwali even more special.
13% off on Apple iPhone 8

Key Features
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 12MP primary camera
- 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- iOS 11 and iCloud operating system
- A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor
- 64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
6% off on Apple iPhone X

Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
9% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery
22% off on Apple iPhone 6

Key Features
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours
23% off on Apple iPhone 7

Key Features
- 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen
- iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2
- Apple A10 Fusion chipset
- Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)
- 32/128/256 GB
- 2 GB RAM
- 12 MP Rear camera
- 7 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
14% off on iPhone 7 Plus

Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
2% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Key Features
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery