Flipkart Diwali Offers on iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus and more

There is a good news for the users who hold strong liking for the iPhones. These devices are being put up on Flipkart's platform at much greater discounts. So, you have the biggest opportunity to avail them at profitable deal depending on other offers as well. It is due to Diwali that the portal has decided to render such amazing benefits to the users.

If you are really interested in the scheme, you must visit Flipkart's official website for better idea. The offers provided by this E-commerce include- 10% instant discount on using SBI credit cards, amazing exchange and cashback offers, no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and 10% instant discount on using Mastercard for first online payment.

The platform also offers brand warranty of 1 year on these devices. It also comes with several other attractive offers which you can utilize depending on an iPhone that suits you the best.

Moreover, the portal also houses many other different wares that come with exciting bids. You can look for them and make your Diwali even more special.

13% off on Apple iPhone 8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

12MP primary camera

7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 11 and iCloud operating system

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor

64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 6% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 9% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery 22% off on Apple iPhone 6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours 23% off on Apple iPhone 7 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen

iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2

Apple A10 Fusion chipset

Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)

32/128/256 GB

2 GB RAM

12 MP Rear camera

7 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 14% off on iPhone 7 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery 2% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 5.5 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery