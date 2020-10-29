Flipkart Diwali Sale 2020 Offers On Premium Smartphones

Going into the details, the iPhone XR is available at a 14 percent discount at the Flipkart Diwali sale. The iPhone SE 2020, the power-packed mini smartphone, is also available at a 17 percent discount on Flipkart. If you're an Apple fan and looking for an iPhone, these are some irresistible offers.

Adding to the list are a couple of Motorola smartphones. One can purchase the premium Motorola Racer Turbo Edge at the Flipkart Diwali Sale and avail a 27 percent discount. Additionally, the Moto Razr - a popular flip smartphone with a foldable design - is also available with a 43 percent discount.

That's not all. The list also includes LG G8X, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and the Mi 10T Pro, and the Mi 10T. Xiaomi fans can check out the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro and get 10 percent and 16 percent discount, respectively. The Flipkart Diwali sale is giving a 29 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and a 64 percent discount on the LG G8X smartphones.

14% Off On iPhone XR

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

64% Off On LG G8X

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6GB RAM 128GB ROM

12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

FM Radio

USB Type-C

4000 MAh Battery

29% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery

27% Off On Motorola Edge Plus

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

43% Off On Moto Razr

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

2510mAh battery

17% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording

Gigabit-class 4G LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

16% Off On Mi 10T Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

10% Off On Mi 10T

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs