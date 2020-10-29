Just In
- 1 hr ago Blaupunkt BH-11 Wireless Headphones Review: Rich Audio Experience On A Budget
-
- 1 hr ago Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Launched in India: Price, Availability And More
- 1 hr ago Micromax In Series Teaser Shows Rear Design
- 12 hrs ago AMD Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, RX 6900 XT Launched With RDAN2 Architecture
Don't Miss
- Sports BCCI changes Twitter cover in honour of MS Dhoni
- Movies Pawan Kalyan Starrer Vakeel Saab’s Satellite Rights Sold For Rs 16.5 Crore?
- Automobiles New Hyundai i20 Mileage Figures Revealed: Which Is The Most Fuel-Efficient Variant?
- News Let Abhinandan go: When Pakistan Army chief was jittery and his legs shook in nervousness
- Finance 3 Small Cap Mutual Funds That CRISIL Rates Highly
- Travel 10 Best Places To visit In Odisha In November
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: From Raaz Reboot To Taish, The Diva’s Movie Fashion Decoded
- Education TN 11th Supplementary Result 2020: Check TN HSE +1 Plus One Result 2020
Flipkart Diwali Sale 2020 Offers On Premium Smartphones
Flipkart Diwali Sale is one of the most exciting offers on the online platform, where several gadgets are available at a discount price. This year, the Flipkart Diwali Sale is offering a massive price cut on premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note series, iPhone, Motorola Razr flip phone, and others.
Going into the details, the iPhone XR is available at a 14 percent discount at the Flipkart Diwali sale. The iPhone SE 2020, the power-packed mini smartphone, is also available at a 17 percent discount on Flipkart. If you're an Apple fan and looking for an iPhone, these are some irresistible offers.
Adding to the list are a couple of Motorola smartphones. One can purchase the premium Motorola Racer Turbo Edge at the Flipkart Diwali Sale and avail a 27 percent discount. Additionally, the Moto Razr - a popular flip smartphone with a foldable design - is also available with a 43 percent discount.
That's not all. The list also includes LG G8X, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and the Mi 10T Pro, and the Mi 10T. Xiaomi fans can check out the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro and get 10 percent and 16 percent discount, respectively. The Flipkart Diwali sale is giving a 29 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and a 64 percent discount on the LG G8X smartphones.
14% Off On iPhone XR
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
64% Off On LG G8X
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 4000 MAh Battery
29% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery
27% Off On Motorola Edge Plus
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
43% Off On Moto Razr
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2510mAh battery
17% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
16% Off On Mi 10T Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
10% Off On Mi 10T
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 MAh Battery
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
44,990
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,960
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
64,999
-
7,999
-
9,888
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099