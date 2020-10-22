Just In
Flipkart Dussehra Special Sale: Offers On Premium Smartphones
Dussehra is just round the corner and to mark the celebrations brands are offering various sales and offers on everal products. We have seen manufacturers offering deals on smartphones and other accessories. And this month has been quite surprising in terms of smartphone discounts.
The offers are not valid on just affordable and mid-range smartphones but also on the high end smartphones. You can get some solid deals on phones like Apple iphone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and Asus ROG Phone 3. Here is a detail on the premium smartphones that can be purchased with hard to miss deals at Flipkart.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro (MRP: Rs.1,06,006 ,After Discount Price Rs. 79,999 )
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (MRP: Rs. 83,000,After Discount Price Rs. 49,990)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone Xr (MRP: Rs. 52,500 ,After Discount Price Rs.44,999 )
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
iQOO 3 (MRP: Rs. 37,990 ,After Discount Price Rs. 29,990 )
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- 5G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4440mAh Battery
ROG 3 (MRP: Rs. 55,999, After Discount Price Rs. 49,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.59-Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 3.1GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865+
- 8GB/12GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 6000mAh Battery
