Flipkart Dussehra Special Sale: Offers On Premium Smartphones

The offers are not valid on just affordable and mid-range smartphones but also on the high end smartphones. You can get some solid deals on phones like Apple iphone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and Asus ROG Phone 3. Here is a detail on the premium smartphones that can be purchased with hard to miss deals at Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (MRP: Rs.1,06,006 ,After Discount Price Rs. 79,999 )

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (MRP: Rs. 83,000,After Discount Price Rs. 49,990)

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Apple iPhone Xr (MRP: Rs. 52,500 ,After Discount Price Rs.44,999 )

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

iQOO 3 (MRP: Rs. 37,990 ,After Discount Price Rs. 29,990 )

Key Specs

6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

5G/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4440mAh Battery

ROG 3 (MRP: Rs. 55,999, After Discount Price Rs. 49,999)

Key Specs