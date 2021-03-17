Flipkart Electronic Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Apple iPhones

Even the iPhone 11 Pro is now available with a discount of 24 percent that makes the price Rs. 79,999 and including the HDFC bank offer you can buy the phone at Rs. 78,999. Do note that the offer will be applicable till March 20. Check here all iPhones which can be purchased at discounts during Flipkart Electronic Sale.

iPhone 11 (14% Off)

iPhone 11 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronic Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 (24% Off)

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Electronic Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone XR (18% Off)

iPhone XR is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronic Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 11 Pro (24% Off)

iPhone 11 Pro is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Electronic Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 79,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Pro (Upto Rs. 16,500 Exchange Off)

iPhone 12 Pro is available at Upto Rs. 16,500 Exchange Off during Flipkart Electronic Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,19,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro MAX (Upto Rs. 16,500 Exchange Off)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro MAX is available at Upto Rs. 16,500 Exchange Off during Flipkart Electronic Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,29,900 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Mini (Upto Rs. 16,500 Exchange Off)

iPhone 12 Mini is available at Upto Rs. 16,500 Exchange Off during Flipkart Electronic Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 (Upto Rs. 16,500 Exchange Off)

Apple iPhone 12 is available at Upto Rs. 16,500 Exchange Off during Flipkart Electronic Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,900 onwards during the sale.