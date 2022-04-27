ENGLISH

    Flipkart Electronics Day Sale: Discount Offers On Best Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back with yet another smartphone sale, this time, the Indian e-commerce platform calls it the Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. During this period, users can get discounts on smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Samsung.

     
    Flipkart Electronics Day Sale: Discount Offers On Best Smartphones

    You can now get devices like the Samsung Galaxy A53, the latest mid-tier smartphone from Samsung for Rs. 35,999. Similarly, devices like the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is now available for Rs. 28,999. Here are all the top picks from the Flipkart Electronics Day Sale 2022.

    vivo T1 5G (Rainbow Fantasy, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    vivo T1 5G (Rainbow Fantasy, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 20,990 (19% off)

    vivo T1 5G is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno7 5G (Starry Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO Reno7 5G (Starry Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (23% off)

    OPPO Reno7 5G is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G (Pacific Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G (Pacific Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,999 (14% off)

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Blue, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Blue, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (9% off)

    Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (16% off)

    POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A33 (Awesome Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy A33 (Awesome Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,990 (11% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A33 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 (Awesome White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy A53 (Awesome White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,990 (9% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A53 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off)

    vivo V23 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (12% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 8i (Space Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Realme 8i (Space Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)

    Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

