Flipkart Electronics Day Sale: Discount Offers On Redmi Smartphones

Redmi is a popular brand in India, bringing in affordable smartphones with premium features. The Redmi Note series, in particular, is very famous for its high specs score in all departments of the smartphone. Additionally, the Redmi number series are equally good for its high performance and affordable price tag. The Flipkart Electronics Day Sale is now offering a huge discount offer on Redmi smartphones. Here's all you need to know about the Flipkart Electronics Day Sale for Redmi phones.

The Flipkart Electronics Day Sale is offering a huge discount on the Redmi Note series. This includes the Redmi Note 10T 5G and the Redmi Note 10S. These phones are now available for just Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Apart from this, the Flipkart Electronics Day Sale is also offering a huge discount on the Redmi number series. For instance, buyers can get the Redmi 10 for just Rs. 10,499 after a 30 percent discount. Also, the Redmi 9i Sport is now available for just Rs. 8,799, making it a worthy purchase.

REDMI Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (29% off) REDMI Note 10T 5G is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale. REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off) REDMI Note 10S is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale. REDMI 10 (Midnight Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (30% off) REDMI 10 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale. REDMI 9i Sport (Coral Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (12% off) REDMI 9i Sport is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,799 onwards during the sale. REDMI Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off) REDMI Note 10 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale. REDMI Note 11S (Polar White, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,779 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (16% off) REDMI Note 11S is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,779 onwards during the sale. REDMI Note 9 (Pebble Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off) REDMI Note 9 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

