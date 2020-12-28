Flipkart Electronics Year End Sale: Upto 40% Off On Best Oppo Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

We already are towards the end of the year 2020. The online e-commerce platforms have already started hosting sales on their platforms to mark the celebration of the upcoming festive season. Brands like Flipkart and Amazon are offering discount and other offers on consumer electronic products such as smartphones and other accessories. Flipkart is hosting its Electronics Year End Sale where you will be able to buy smartphones from different brands with upto 40% discount. Specifically, Oppo smartphones will be available with hard to miss deals during this sale.

As a part of this sale, the Oppo Reno2F which is a premium mid-range offering by the Chinese brand can be purchased with a discount of 15%. Similarly, devices from the F series and the A series will be retailing with a cheaper price tag. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone or are planning a gift without burning a hole in your pocket then this list is what you need to check out. 15% Off On OPPO Reno2 F

Key Specs 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery With VOOC 15% Off On Oppo A31

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery 28% Off On Oppo F15

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) Battery 18% Off On Oppo A53

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 17% Off On Oppo F17 Pro

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery 19% Off On Oppo F17

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4015mAh (typical) battery 38% Off On OPPO A5s

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery 22% Off On OPPO Reno3 Pro

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP + 2MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging 27% Off On OPPO A1K

Key Specs 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 15% Off On OPPO A33

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

