Flipkart Electronics Year End Sale: Upto 40% Off On Best Oppo Smartphones
We already are towards the end of the year 2020. The online e-commerce platforms have already started hosting sales on their platforms to mark the celebration of the upcoming festive season. Brands like Flipkart and Amazon are offering discount and other offers on consumer electronic products such as smartphones and other accessories. Flipkart is hosting its Electronics Year End Sale where you will be able to buy smartphones from different brands with upto 40% discount. Specifically, Oppo smartphones will be available with hard to miss deals during this sale.
As a part of this sale, the Oppo Reno2F which is a premium mid-range offering by the Chinese brand can be purchased with a discount of 15%. Similarly, devices from the F series and the A series will be retailing with a cheaper price tag. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone or are planning a gift without burning a hole in your pocket then this list is what you need to check out.
15% Off On OPPO Reno2 F
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC
15% Off On Oppo A31
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
28% Off On Oppo F15
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) Battery
18% Off On Oppo A53
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
17% Off On Oppo F17 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
19% Off On Oppo F17
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4015mAh (typical) battery
38% Off On OPPO A5s
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
22% Off On OPPO Reno3 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP + 2MP Front Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging
27% Off On OPPO A1K
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
15% Off On OPPO A33
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
