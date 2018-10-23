Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale 24th-27th October: Heavy discounts on Smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- ISIS Co-Conspirator From Tamil Nadu Arrested
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro With Triple Cameras Vs Other High-End Triple And Dual Camera Smartphones
- Mount Harriet National Park Showcases The Richly Diverse Wildlife Of The North Andaman
- Remove Dark Circles With Mint Leaves
- Nana Patekar Will Soon Be In Jail For Harassing Tanushree Dutta, Says Lawyer Nitin Satpute
- New Hyundai Santro First Look Review — The Return Of The Legend
- ISL: FCG Vs MCFC: Preview, Timing, Live Streaming: Goa Keen To Set Record Straight Against Mumbai
- Cases When Insurance Nominee May Not Get Proceeds: All You Should Know
Flipkart has once again geared up for its another sale scheme. Credited with a title- Diwali Festival Dhamaka, the E-commerce looks promising with various attractive deals coming along.
The sale importantly looks excellent for the users who can avail devices, gadgets and other products at their much reduced price option. However, if your only priority is for smartphones then the portal renders lot of valuable offers which can be reckoned for.
Certain bids catered by the company comprise- much better EMI rate with no cost EMI option, great exchange offers, 10% instant discount on Mastercard for first online payment, and extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.
You also can get excellent partner offers by Jio, Airtel etc. with amazing cashback, and free data. While purchasing these devices, you can get brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. From the portal you are likely to get some newly launched devices, flagship phones, budget friendly handsets, and many more. Hence, you are left with plenty of options.
13% off on Oppo F9 (Extra Rs 2,000 off over regular exchange value)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo K8 Plus (Offer: Rs 4,000 off)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Vivo V9
MRP Price: Rs Rs 23,990
After Discounts Price: Rs 15,990
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
RealMe C1
MRP Price: Rs 8,990
After Discount Price: Rs 6,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Redmi 6
MRP Price: 8,999
After Discount Price: 7,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 9N
MRP Price: 11,999
After Discount Price: Rs 9,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
MRP Price: Rs 10,999
After Discount Price: Rs 9,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 7A
MRP Price: Rs 10,999
After Discount Price: Rs 7,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus
MRP Price: Rs 13,199
After Discount Price: Rs 10,499
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera andsecondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 2 Pro
MRP Price: Rs 14,990
After Discount Price: Rs 13,990
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
MRP Price: Rs 19,990
After Discount Price: Rs 14,990
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
MRP Price: Rs 14,999
After Discount Price: Rs 12,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G6 Play
MRP Price: Rs 11,999
After Discount Price: Rs 10,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging