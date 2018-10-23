Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale 24th-27th October: Heavy discounts on Smartphones

Flipkart has once again geared up for its another sale scheme. Credited with a title- Diwali Festival Dhamaka, the E-commerce looks promising with various attractive deals coming along.

The sale importantly looks excellent for the users who can avail devices, gadgets and other products at their much reduced price option. However, if your only priority is for smartphones then the portal renders lot of valuable offers which can be reckoned for.

Certain bids catered by the company comprise- much better EMI rate with no cost EMI option, great exchange offers, 10% instant discount on Mastercard for first online payment, and extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

You also can get excellent partner offers by Jio, Airtel etc. with amazing cashback, and free data. While purchasing these devices, you can get brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. From the portal you are likely to get some newly launched devices, flagship phones, budget friendly handsets, and many more. Hence, you are left with plenty of options.

13% off on Oppo F9 (Extra Rs 2,000 off over regular exchange value) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery Lenovo K8 Plus (Offer: Rs 4,000 off) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Vivo V9 MRP Price: Rs Rs 23,990

After Discounts Price: Rs 15,990

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery RealMe C1 MRP Price: Rs 8,990

After Discount Price: Rs 6,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery Redmi 6 MRP Price: 8,999

After Discount Price: 7,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Honor 9N MRP Price: 11,999

After Discount Price: Rs 9,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 MRP Price: Rs 10,999

After Discount Price: Rs 9,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Honor 7A MRP Price: Rs 10,999

After Discount Price: Rs 7,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Nokia 5.1 Plus MRP Price: Rs 13,199

After Discount Price: Rs 10,499

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera andsecondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Realme 2 Pro MRP Price: Rs 14,990

After Discount Price: Rs 13,990

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy On8 2018 MRP Price: Rs 19,990

After Discount Price: Rs 14,990

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MRP Price: Rs 14,999

After Discount Price: Rs 12,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto G6 Play MRP Price: Rs 11,999

After Discount Price: Rs 10,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging