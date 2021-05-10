Flipkart FLAGSHIP FEST: Discount Offer On Premium Smartphones

During the Flipkart Flagship Fest, phones like the iPhone XR, Asus ROG Phone 3, iQOO 3, LG Wing, and Realme X50 Pro are currently on offer with up to 62 percent off, making these smartphones more affordable when compared to their original price. Here are some of the best smartphones you can buy during Flipkart Flagship Fest.

Google Pixel 4a

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (6% off)

Google Pixel 4a is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone XR

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (22% off)

Apple iPhone XR is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (25% off)

Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 3

Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (34% off)

iQOO 3 is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

LG Wing

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 80,000 (62% off)

LG Wing is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone SE

Deal Price: Rs. 30,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (22% off)

Apple iPhone SE is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,999 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA Razr

Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (63% off)

MOTOROLA Razr is available at 63% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X50 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (40% off)

Realme X50 Pro is available at 40% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11

Deal Price: Rs. 48,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (10% off)

iPhone 11 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 48,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,89,999 (21% off)

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.

Galaxy S21 Plus

Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,00,999 (23% off)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.

ASUS ROG Phone 5

Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Mini

Deal Price: Rs. 67,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)

iPhone 12 Mini is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,900 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12

Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)

iPhone 12 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.