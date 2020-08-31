Just In
Flipkart FLIPSTART Days 2020 September: Offers On Smartphones, Laptops And Other Gadgets
Flipkart is back with yet another sale for smartphones and gadgets for September and this time the company is calling it Flipkart FLIPSTART Days 2020, where the brand will have offers on discounts on various electronic products.
These offers will apply from September 1 to September 3 and here are all the details that you need to know about the same. In addition to the per-product offer, customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount by using the Bank of Baroda credit card.
Up to 30% Off On Laptops
Laptops are a must for both students and working professionals during this situation, and Flipkart is now offering up to 30 percent off on some of the best selling and newly launched laptops in India.
Up to 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers
Headphones are speakers that will help you increase productivity and are also considered for watching movies and to listening music. Now, you can get a premium brand headphone or a speaker with up to 70 percent off on Flipkart.
Up to 60% Off On Home Theater
Bought a new smart TV and not happy with the sound quality? You can now get a Home Theater from a well-known brand with up to 60 percent off over the MRP.
Camera and Accessories Start From Rs. 999
If you are planning to get a new DSLR or a mirrorless camera, then you can also get additional camera accessories for less than Rs. 1000 during Flipkart FLIPSTART days.
Top Selling Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 8,999
Planning to upgrade your tv watching experience, now you can get a smart TV from a well-known brand for less than Rs. 9,000 on Flipkart.
