Flipkart Honor Days Sale: Avail offers on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 7A and more

Honor days sale are back, meaning users can purchase some Honor handsets and other equally important OEMs and some gadgets at great price discounts. The sale being initiated by Flipkart is currently active and will end by 21st March 2019. Below, you will an index of a few Honor devices.

During the sale, Flipkart brings in some finest deals. The users can seek no cost EMI benefits, fantastic exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, whooping amount off as an extra sum, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.

You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. While purchasing Honor devices, you also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue.

The portal also offers free pickup and drop services, after you have enrolled for repair services. These handsets are also very well equipped with quality feature sets which will definitely prompt you to buy some of them.

Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 9N

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 17% off on Honor 10 Lite

Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery 31% off on Honor 7A

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 38% off on Honor 7s

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery 33% off on Honor band 3

Key Specs

0.91 inch (128 x 32 pixels) POLED display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 8.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

Continuous Heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

105mAh battery with up to 30 days of usage time 18% off on Honor Media Pad T3

Key Specs

Single-piece anodized aluminium body

Blue-light filter and low-light display modes to help your eyes

MS Office Pre Installed

2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 128 GB

20.32 cm (8 inch) HD Display

5 MP Primary Camera | 2 MP Front

Android 7.0 (Nougat) | Battery: 4800 mAh Li-ion Polymer

Ideal Usage: Business, Reading and Browsing

Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)

Processor: Qualcomm MSM8917 Quad Core Processor