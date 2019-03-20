ENGLISH

    Flipkart Honor Days Sale: Avail offers on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 7A and more

    Honor days sale are back, meaning users can purchase some Honor handsets and other equally important OEMs and some gadgets at great price discounts. The sale being initiated by Flipkart is currently active and will end by 21st March 2019. Below, you will an index of a few Honor devices.

    Flipkart Honor Days Sale: Avail offers on Honor smartphones

     

    During the sale, Flipkart brings in some finest deals. The users can seek no cost EMI benefits, fantastic exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, whooping amount off as an extra sum, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.

    You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. While purchasing Honor devices, you also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue.

    The portal also offers free pickup and drop services, after you have enrolled for repair services. These handsets are also very well equipped with quality feature sets which will definitely prompt you to buy some of them.

    Honor 9 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Honor 9N

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

     

    17% off on Honor 10 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    31% off on Honor 7A

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

     

    38% off on Honor 7s

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh built-in battery

     

    33% off on Honor band 3

    Key Specs

    • 0.91 inch (128 x 32 pixels) POLED display
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 8.0 (or later)
    • Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
    • Continuous Heart rate sensor
    • Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
    • Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
    • 105mAh battery with up to 30 days of usage time

    18% off on Honor Media Pad T3

    Key Specs

    • Single-piece anodized aluminium body
    • Blue-light filter and low-light display modes to help your eyes
    • MS Office Pre Installed
    • 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 20.32 cm (8 inch) HD Display
    • 5 MP Primary Camera | 2 MP Front
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) | Battery: 4800 mAh Li-ion Polymer
    • Ideal Usage: Business, Reading and Browsing
    • Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)
    • Processor: Qualcomm MSM8917 Quad Core Processor

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
