Flipkart Honor Days Sale: Get discounts on Honor 9 Lite, 9N, 10 Lite, 9i, 7S and more

Flipkart's Honor Days Sale scheme comes with dozens of amazing deals using which you can acquire some of the best Honor handsets. From the portal, you can get Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Honor 7S and more. The sale comes with a revised price point for each Honor device. Along with older devices, you can also acquire some of the latest models which have some really cool features.
The shopping platform offers no-cost EMI option, good exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and more. You get a warranty of 12 months on the related handset, 6 months on battery, 6 months on the charger and 3 months on data cable. In addition, these handsets come with some of the best features.
The camera of these devices works really fine which come with PDAF fast focus. These devices also flaunt sturdy and appealing design with Full HD 18:9 aspect ratio screen which works well for video playback and gaming and other activities.
A premium handset in the form of Honor 7S looks really fabulous, as its battery comes with 4.5A fast charging technology. Both its front and rear camera set up feature AI smarts to automatically tune the image. Using AI, the camera offers a lot of fun features to play around with and a great automatic mode.
39% off on Honor 9 Lite
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
39% off on Honor 9N
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
17% off on Honor 10 Lite
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
45% off on Honor 9i
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
33% off on Honor 7S
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery