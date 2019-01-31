Flipkart Honor Days Sale: Get discounts on Honor 9 Lite, 9N, 10 Lite, 9i, 7S and more

Flipkart's Honor Days Sale scheme comes with dozens of amazing deals using which you can acquire some of the best Honor handsets. From the portal, you can get Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Honor 7S and more. The sale comes with a revised price point for each Honor device. Along with older devices, you can also acquire some of the latest models which have some really cool features.

The shopping platform offers no-cost EMI option, good exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and more. You get a warranty of 12 months on the related handset, 6 months on battery, 6 months on the charger and 3 months on data cable. In addition, these handsets come with some of the best features.

The camera of these devices works really fine which come with PDAF fast focus. These devices also flaunt sturdy and appealing design with Full HD 18:9 aspect ratio screen which works well for video playback and gaming and other activities.

A premium handset in the form of Honor 7S looks really fabulous, as its battery comes with 4.5A fast charging technology. Both its front and rear camera set up feature AI smarts to automatically tune the image. Using AI, the camera offers a lot of fun features to play around with and a great automatic mode.

39% off on Honor 9 Lite Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) 39% off on Honor 9N Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE,

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 17% off on Honor 10 Lite Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery 45% off on Honor 9i Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 33% off on Honor 7S Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery