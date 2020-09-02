Flipkart Hot Selling Smartphones List to Buy In India

Flipkart has now come with the list of smartphones that are selling like hot cakes in India. Some of the hot-selling smartphones on Flipkart includes OPPO A11K, Realme X, Vivo S1 Pro, and the OPPO A31.

The Oppo A11K is a budget smartphone, priced less than Rs. 10,000, whereas the Realme X is a mid-range smartphone with an AMOLED display and a pop-up selfie camera. Similarly, the Vivo S1 Pro and the OPPO A13 are also mid-range smartphones, offering some of the latest features and specifications.

Here is everything you need to know about smartphones that most people are buying in India.

OPPO A11K

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Realme X

MRP: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging

OPPO A31

MRP: Rs. 11,490

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Vivo S1 Pro

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs



6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Realme 5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery

Vivo Y12

MRP: Rs. 12,790

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera, 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO Reno3 Pro

MRP: Rs. 27,490

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Csmera

44MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

MRP: Rs. 30,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

