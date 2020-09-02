Just In
Flipkart Hot Selling Smartphones List to Buy In India
If you are in the market, looking for your next smartphone then the options are almost unlimited at every price point. Most of the smartphone sales these days happen on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.
Flipkart has now come with the list of smartphones that are selling like hot cakes in India. Some of the hot-selling smartphones on Flipkart includes OPPO A11K, Realme X, Vivo S1 Pro, and the OPPO A31.
The Oppo A11K is a budget smartphone, priced less than Rs. 10,000, whereas the Realme X is a mid-range smartphone with an AMOLED display and a pop-up selfie camera. Similarly, the Vivo S1 Pro and the OPPO A13 are also mid-range smartphones, offering some of the latest features and specifications.
Here is everything you need to know about smartphones that most people are buying in India.
OPPO A11K
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Realme X
MRP: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging
OPPO A31
MRP: Rs. 11,490
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Vivo S1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Realme 5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery
Vivo Y12
MRP: Rs. 12,790
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera, 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno3 Pro
MRP: Rs. 27,490
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Csmera
- 44MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
MRP: Rs. 30,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
