Flipkart Infinix Days Sale: Discount On Infinix Zero 8i, Note 7, Smart 4, Hot 9 Pro, And More
Are you planning to buy an Infinix smartphone? Then this might be the right time to pick as the e-commerce site Flipkart is hosting the Infinix Days sale which is already live on the platform. However, the offers are only applicable till Feb 22.
If you are searching for an Infinix phone under Rs. 10,000 there are so many options such as the Infinix Note 7, Smart 4 Plus, Infinix Hot 9, and much more. Besides, the Infinix Zero 8i which is originally priced at Rs. 15,999, can be purchased only for Rs. 14,999.
Apart from the discounts, you can get several bank offers. Check out all the Infinix smartphones that you can get with discounts.
21% Off On Infinix Zero 8i
Key Specs
- 6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with XOS 7.0
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera + 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
33% Off On Infinix Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
20% Off On Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with XOS 6.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
20% Off On Inifnix Hot 10
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7 based on Android 10
- 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5200mAh battery
20% Off On Infinix Hot 9
Key Specs
- 6.6 inch HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Helio P22 (64 bit) Processor
- 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
19% Off On Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.6 inch HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Helio P22 (64 bit) Processor
- 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
