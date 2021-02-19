Flipkart Infinix Days Sale: Discount On Infinix Zero 8i, Note 7, Smart 4, Hot 9 Pro, And More

If you are searching for an Infinix phone under Rs. 10,000 there are so many options such as the Infinix Note 7, Smart 4 Plus, Infinix Hot 9, and much more. Besides, the Infinix Zero 8i which is originally priced at Rs. 15,999, can be purchased only for Rs. 14,999.

Apart from the discounts, you can get several bank offers. Check out all the Infinix smartphones that you can get with discounts.

21% Off On Infinix Zero 8i

Key Specs

6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 7.0

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

33% Off On Infinix Note 7

Key Specs

6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.1 based on Android 10

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

20% Off On Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

20% Off On Inifnix Hot 10

Key Specs

6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7 based on Android 10

16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5200mAh battery

20% Off On Infinix Hot 9

Key Specs

6.6 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

MediaTek Helio P22 (64 bit) Processor

5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

19% Off On Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Key Specs