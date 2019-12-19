Flipkart Mi Fan Sale On Xiaomi Phones: Attractive Discounts And Offers

Offers by Flipkart on these Xiaomi phones include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off using Axis bank buzz credit card, bigger exchange offers, extra discounts under special price category, warranty services, and more.

Redmi Note 8

The smartphone is available at Rs. 11,959 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. It comes in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black color options. You can buy this smartphone with an EMI starting from Rs. 563 per month.

Redmi K20

On buying the device, you will get an extra discount of Rs. 3,000. It is priced at Rs. 19,999 with 13% off. You will also get up to Rs. 13,850 off on exchange. Other than that, it ships with a Full HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi K20 Pro

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 24,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It is available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White color options. Its key specs are a 48MP + 13MP + 8MP rear camera setup, 20MP selfie sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 855 processor.

Redmi Note 7

The handset is available at an extra discount of Rs. 3,000. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. It is priced at Rs. 9,999. You can get the phone in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colors.

Redmi 8

This smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 667 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and an extra Rs. 3,000 discount.

Redmi 8A

The smartphone is available at Rs. 6,999 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. It comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red color options. You can get the smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 584 per month. Its highlight is a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7s

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 834 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 9,700 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a 48MP primary rear camera, offering images of richest quality.

Redmi 7A

You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 5,400 on the handset. It is priced at Rs. 5,499 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM options. You can buy the device at an EMI from Rs. 459 per month. Despite coming at a low price value, the handset is backed with a big 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Go

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 4,499 with 25% off for 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM option. Its key specs are an 8MP primary sensor, 5MP selfie sensor, 3,000 mAh battery, and an HD display. You will get an extra discount of Rs. 1,500 on buying the handset on Flipkart.

Redmi Note 6 Pro

The smartphone is available from Rs. 10,999 with 38% off. It comes with features like 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, FHD+ display, dual rear and front cameras, and 4,000mAh battery.

Mi A3

The handset comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, HD+ display. 48MP triple rear cameras, and 4,030mAh battery. It is available at Rs. 15,499 with 11% off. You will also get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on buying the device.