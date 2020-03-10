ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Micromax Days Sale Offers On Yu Ace, Dual 4, Bharat 5 Pro And More

    By
    |

    Micromax might not be a popular smartphone brand right now in India but the company was once the dominant player in this market segment a few years back. It still holds its share of market in select price segments. The homegrown smartphone maker launches a few models every now and then to keep its presence felt in the Indian market.

    Flipkart Micromax Days Offers
     

    Capitalizing on the interest for Microsoft smartphones among fans, the e-commerce portal Flipkart is providing attractive discounts on the Micromax smartphones. Called Micromax Days, the sale provides irresistible offers on select smartphones from the company as detailed below.

    During this sale, there are lucrative offers such as no cost EMI options on using select credit cards, partner offers such as discounts and cashback and more. Having said that, here is a list of Micromax smartphones that are available on discount right now on Flipkart.

    52% Off On Yu Ace

    52% Off On Yu Ace

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Micromax Spark GO

    Micromax Spark GO

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
    • Dual SIM
    • 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
    • 2MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2000mAh battery
    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro
     

    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory through microSD
    • Android Nougat
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    73% Off On Micromax Dual 4

    73% Off On Micromax Dual 4

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)
    • 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh battery
    50% Off On Micromax Canvas Infinity

    50% Off On Micromax Canvas Infinity

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.7 Inch 18:9 HD IPS Touch Screen Display
    • Quad Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 4
    • Fingerprint
    • 2900 MAh Battery
    53% Off On Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

    53% Off On Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP front camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    56% Off On Micromax Evok Dual Note

    56% Off On Micromax Evok Dual Note

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Micromax iOne

    Micromax iOne

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (540 x 1132 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 5MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G
    • 2200mAh (typical) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 17:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X