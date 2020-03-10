Flipkart Micromax Days Sale Offers On Yu Ace, Dual 4, Bharat 5 Pro And More

Capitalizing on the interest for Microsoft smartphones among fans, the e-commerce portal Flipkart is providing attractive discounts on the Micromax smartphones. Called Micromax Days, the sale provides irresistible offers on select smartphones from the company as detailed below.

During this sale, there are lucrative offers such as no cost EMI options on using select credit cards, partner offers such as discounts and cashback and more. Having said that, here is a list of Micromax smartphones that are available on discount right now on Flipkart.

52% Off On Yu Ace

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Micromax Spark GO

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory through microSD

Android Nougat

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

73% Off On Micromax Dual 4

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)

13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera

13MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery

50% Off On Micromax Canvas Infinity

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7 Inch 18:9 HD IPS Touch Screen Display

Quad Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4

Fingerprint

2900 MAh Battery

53% Off On Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

56% Off On Micromax Evok Dual Note

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Micromax iOne

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs