Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 Discount Offers On Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola Edge+, And More

In addition to discounts and offers, you can purchase your favorite smartphone via Flipkart with partner discounts and additional exchange offer. For those who are unaware, you can get a 10% instant discount on using an ICICI card for the transaction. Also, there will be notable exchange discounts on trading in your old smartphone for a new purchase.

If you are a fan of stock Android smartphones sans too many customizations, then the Motorola offerings are noteworthy upgrades. In that case, you can opt to purchase these devices via Flipkart to get attractive discounts on some of these devices. Having said that, check out the Motorola smartphones on sale during the Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021.

12% Off On Motorola One Fusion+

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)

Android 10

64M + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, USB Type-C

5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging Battery

27% Off On Motorola Edge+

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

16% Off On Motorola Razr 5G

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) HD+ 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) SD 4:3 gOLED screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 256GB storage

Android 10

Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 eSIM)

48MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery

24% Off On Motorola G 5G

Key Specs