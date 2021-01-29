Just In
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 Discount Offers On Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola Edge+, And More
Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonanza Sale for its users on account of Republic Day and today (Jan 29) is the last day of this sale. As we are on the last day of the sale, this is time to make any new smartphone purchase. Notably, during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale, you will be able to get notable discounts on your favorite smartphones.
In addition to discounts and offers, you can purchase your favorite smartphone via Flipkart with partner discounts and additional exchange offer. For those who are unaware, you can get a 10% instant discount on using an ICICI card for the transaction. Also, there will be notable exchange discounts on trading in your old smartphone for a new purchase.
If you are a fan of stock Android smartphones sans too many customizations, then the Motorola offerings are noteworthy upgrades. In that case, you can opt to purchase these devices via Flipkart to get attractive discounts on some of these devices. Having said that, check out the Motorola smartphones on sale during the Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021.
12% Off On Motorola One Fusion+
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 64M + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, USB Type-C
- 5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging Battery
27% Off On Motorola Edge+
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
16% Off On Motorola Razr 5G
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) HD+ 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) SD 4:3 gOLED screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 eSIM)
- 48MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
24% Off On Motorola G 5G
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 394 PPI
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
