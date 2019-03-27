Flipkart Mobile Bonanza offers to avail on Xiaomi smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

The bonanza sale guided by Flipkart is approaching towards its end. This scheme has widely been acknowledged by many users who are deeply interested in grabbing some of the finest offers and discounts. Like several other OEMs, users can also purchase some Xiaomi devices at some excellent deals. For details, we have shared a list of these handsets that you can look at.

The offers provided by Flipkart are no cost EMI option, 5% instant discount on EMI's with Axis credit bank card, exchange any mobile and get extra Rs. 500 off, amazing exchange and cashback offers, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.

You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. These Xiaomi devices also are feature-rich which can offer a lot of smoother multitasking experience.

Latest entry by this smartphone maker is Redmi Note 7 which at a low price is giving a tough edge to some DSLRs in terms of a whopping sensor which consist of 48MP. Check for the features of other included phones in our list.

23% off on Redmi Y2

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 25% off on Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 16% off on Redmi 6

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery 29% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and econdary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 23% off on Redmi Note 7

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4 12% off on Redmi Note 7 Pro

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery 2% off on Redmi 5A

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) 11% off on Redmi 6 Pro

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 16% off on Poco F1

15.7 cm (6.18 inch) FHD+ Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor

Expandable Upto 256 GB

12MP + 5MP | 20MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Li-polymer Battery