Flipkart Mobile Bonanza offers to avail on Xiaomi smartphones
The bonanza sale guided by Flipkart is approaching towards its end. This scheme has widely been acknowledged by many users who are deeply interested in grabbing some of the finest offers and discounts. Like several other OEMs, users can also purchase some Xiaomi devices at some excellent deals. For details, we have shared a list of these handsets that you can look at.
The offers provided by Flipkart are no cost EMI option, 5% instant discount on EMI's with Axis credit bank card, exchange any mobile and get extra Rs. 500 off, amazing exchange and cashback offers, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.
You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. These Xiaomi devices also are feature-rich which can offer a lot of smoother multitasking experience.
Latest entry by this smartphone maker is Redmi Note 7 which at a low price is giving a tough edge to some DSLRs in terms of a whopping sensor which consist of 48MP. Check for the features of other included phones in our list.
23% off on Redmi Y2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
25% off on Redmi Note 6 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
16% off on Redmi 6
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
29% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and econdary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
23% off on Redmi Note 7
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
12% off on Redmi Note 7 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
2% off on Redmi 5A
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
11% off on Redmi 6 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
16% off on Poco F1
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.7 cm (6.18 inch) FHD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 12MP + 5MP | 20MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Li-polymer Battery