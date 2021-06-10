Just In
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza (November 14 to 18): Discounts On Flagship Smartphones
Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza offers will be starting from November 14th and will last on November 18th 2019. During the offer, the portal provides biggest offers on several flagship smartphones. And you can obtain a few of these devices at much better discounts. A few of these expensive devices are added to the list.
Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, bigger exchange and cashback offers, extra discounts, and no-cost EMI options. The users will also get warranty services on these devices.
As far as specs are concerned, these devices come with bigger RAM, FHD+ display, 48MP primary rear camera, massive backup with fast charging support, P2i coating, and many more.
Even the iPhone users can get new as well as quite old iPhones via Flipkart which are shipped with up to iOS 13 and are powered by up to A13 Bionic chip.
Apple iPhone 11
The smartphone is available at Rs. 64,900 for its 64GB ROM option. It comes in white and black color options. You can avail this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 5,409 per month.
Apple iPhone 8
On buying the device, you will get an extra discount of Rs. 2,901. It is priced at Rs. 36,999 with 7% off. You will also get up to Rs. 10,800 off on exchange.
Oppo Reno 2 Series
The mobile phone comes at Rs. 36,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. It is available in Sky White, Ocean Blue, Luminous Black, and Lake Green color options. Its key specs are are a 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 16MP selfie sensor, 4,000 mAh battery, and Snapdragon 730G processor.
Google Pixel 3A
You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 10,800 on the handset. It is priced at Rs. 39,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. You can buy the device at an EMI from Rs. 3,334 per month.
Pixel 3A XL
This smartphone can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 3,750 per month. You will get 1-year warranty on the handset, 6 months on its battery, 6 months on the charger, and 3 months data cable.
Apple iPhone 7
The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 2,334 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 10,800 off on exchange on the phone.
Google Pixel 3
The smartphone is priced at Rs. 58,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. It can be purchased with an extra discount of Rs. 21,001. It comes with a 2915 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor.
Pixel 3 XL
The phone's variant of 4GB RAM/128GB ROM is available at Rs. 65,999, which can be availed with 28% off.
Samsung Galaxy S9
Its 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option comes at Rs. 29,999. On buying the smartphone, you will get an extra Rs. 32,501 discount. Its prime spec is the use of a 3,000 mAh battery capacity.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
The handset's variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM is available at Rs. 37,999. The device can be purchased with up to Rs. 10,800 off on exchange. Feature-wise, it gets powered from the Exynos 9810 SoC and comes equipped with a 3,500 mAh battery.
