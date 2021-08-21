ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Motorola Smartphones

    By
    |

    On Thursday, August 19, 2021, the e-commerce portal Flipkart kicked off its Mobile Bonanza Sale offering attactive deals and discounts on a slew of moto smartphones. This is a five-day sale that will last until August 23, 2021. During this sale, you can get attactive discounts and offers on some of the popular models including the Moto G60, Motorola G40 Fusion, Motorola Razr and Motorola G30 among others.

     

    Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale 2021

    In addition to the price discounts, Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide instant discounts on select Motorola smartphones. Also, there will be no-cost EMI payment options and exchange discounts on popular models.

    Motorola G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Motorola G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (22% off)

    Motorola G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
     

    Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (50% off)

    Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (22% off)

    Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G10 Power (Aurora Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola G10 Power (Aurora Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

    Motorola G10 Power (Aurora Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G30 (Dark Pearl, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola G30 (Dark Pearl, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (26% off)

    Motorola G30 (Dark Pearl, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola E7 Plus (Misty Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola E7 Plus (Misty Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (30% off)

    Motorola E7 Plus (Misty Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

