    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back with another special sale where you can buy modern-day smartphones with discount offers. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale being hosted is offering popular Poco smartphones at cheaper rates. Poco has been launching some capable smartphones that are easy on pockets. And with the Flipkart sale in the mix, it becomes the best time to grab a Poco smartphone.

     

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones

    During the Mobile Bonanza sale on Flipkart, the Poco M3 and the Poco C3 are the devices that you can consider if a budget smartphone is your requirement. If a gaming device is what you need then the recently launched Poco F3 GT is the model to consider. Take a look at the list and see what all Poco devices you can get your hands on during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale:

    POCO M3 (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (12% off)

    POCO M3 (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 30,999 ; MRP: Rs. 36,999 (16% off)

    POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X3 (Cobalt Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (17% off)

    POCO X3 (Cobalt Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 16:45 [IST]
