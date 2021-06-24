Just In
- 58 min ago Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Could Be Nearing: A Rival To Chinese 5G Offerings?
- 1 hr ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 24 Brings Head Hunting Parachute, Loot Crates, More
- 1 hr ago McAfee Antivirus Founder, John David McAfee Found Dead In Spanish Prison
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio AGM 2021: How To Watch Livestream, What To Expect?
Don't Miss
- News First death from delta variant plus reported in Madhya Pradesh
- Finance S&P Cuts India's FY22 Growth Forecast To 9.5 Per Cent
- Sports WTC Final: Taylor, Southee and retiring Watling rejoice after World Test Championship win
- Movies Kirti Kulhari Recalls Being Replaced Overnight In A South Film While Battling Depression; 'It Was Scary'
- Education Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 Likely To Be Conducted In 3rd Week Of July, Check Details
- Automobiles Hero Bikes & Scooters Price Hike Announced: New Prices Effective From July 2021
- Lifestyle Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Shows Flower Power In Her Stylish Dress, Pretty Palazzo Set And Lovely Saree
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu and Kashmir In July
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza for June 2021 is now live and it lets users get attractive discounts on a slew of smartphones from various brands. You can get premium smartphones at a great discount during this sale. The four-day sale will end on June 24 and you can check out the various deals and offers offered by the e-commerce portal Flipkart.
Besides the discounts offered by Flipkart, there are other benefits such as additional exchange discounts, no-cost EMI payment options, and partner offers as well.
If you are looking for a premium smartphone such as the Apple iPhones, Motorola Razr, Asus ROG Phone 3, and more, then you can check out the offers and deals you can avail of during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale for June. Take a look at the offers listed below.
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (63% off)
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 63% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (8% off)
Apple iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Asus ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
Asus ROG Phone 5 (Black, 64 GB) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
LG Wing (Illusion Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 80,000 (62% off)
LG Wing (Illusion Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
IQOO 3 (Tornado Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (7% off)
IQOO 3 (Tornado Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.
Asus ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (25% off)
Asus ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone XR (Blue, 64 GB) (Includes EarPods, Power Adapter)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (12% off)
Apple iPhone XR (Blue, 64 GB) (Includes EarPods, Power Adapter) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)
iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 67,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB) is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,900 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)
iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB) is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
23,999
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000