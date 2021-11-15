Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Top Smartphones

Starting with the iPhone 12 series, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is offering a wide range of discounts here. For instance, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini are available with a discounted price tag. One can even check out the iPhone SE 2020 model at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale.

Other flagships like the Realme GT Master Edition, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Edge 20, and so on are also available at a discount. Joining the list are the Google Pixel 4a and the Oppo Reno6 5G, which are available a price cut deal at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale.



Apart from these, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is bringing out a discount deal on several mid-range and affordable Android phones. For instance, the Realme C21Y, Samsung Galaxy S22, Realme 8s 5G, Redmi 9i Sport, and so on are available at a huge discount.

Apple iPhone 12 (Blue, 128 GB)

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable Battery

Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 128 GB)

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP B&W and 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Realme C21Y (Cross Blue, 32 GB)

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 128 GB)

6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB)

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Blue, 128 GB)

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA (n41/n28/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Redmi 9i Sport (Carbon Black, 64 GB)

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Redmi 9i Sport - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Celestial Black, 64 GB)

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery

Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB)

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

15W Turbo Charging

6,000 mAh Battery

Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB)

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display with 88.70% Screen-to-Body Ratio, 400nits (Typ) Brightness, 65% NTSC colour gamut

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

iPhone SE (White, 64 GB)

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

Gigabit-class 4G LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB)

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB)

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme GT Master Edition (Luna White, 128 GB)

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA with Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery

Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

5.81-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core with Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU, Titan M security chip

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11

12.2MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Single Nano SIM + eSIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA (Bands 1/3/5/7/8/28/38/41/66/77/78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB)

