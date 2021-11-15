Just In
- 8 hrs ago Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch On Nov 30: All You Need To Know About Redmi's Next-Gen Racer
- 8 hrs ago Apple's Recent Move Great For Right To Repair Community: Chip-Transplant Not Necessary
- 9 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A32 New Variant Launched For Rs. 23,499; What's New In Store?
- 10 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Gets BIS Nod; Upgraded, Affordable Tab Coming Soon?
Don't Miss
- Movies Amazon Prime Video Premieres The Trailer For Drushyam 2, Starring Venkatesh Daggubati
- News PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Express tomorrow, grand air show planned
- Finance Buy Hero Motocorp For 16% Upside: IDBI Capital
- Sports Defending champion Aishwarya makes it three wins in a row in INRC
- Education Common Law Admission Test CLAT 2022 2023 Exam Dates Announced; CLAT Counselling Fee Reduced
- Lifestyle Bhumi Pednekar Looks Gorgeous In Her Floral Dress; You Can Buy This Dress For Less Than Rs. 6000
- Automobiles Hero MotoCorp Electric Scooter Launch Set For March 2022
- Travel Best Winter Destinations In Bihar
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Top Smartphones
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale, as the name suggests, is bringing in a multitude of discount deals on smartphones. Premium flagships or mid-range devices, whatever the choice may be, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale has a wide range of discounts. For instance, flagships like the iPhone 12 series, Oppo Reno6 series, and so on are on a discount here. Plus, devices like the Realme C21Y, Redmi 9i Sport, and so on are also at a discount at the Flipkart sale.
Starting with the iPhone 12 series, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is offering a wide range of discounts here. For instance, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini are available with a discounted price tag. One can even check out the iPhone SE 2020 model at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale.
Other flagships like the Realme GT Master Edition, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Edge 20, and so on are also available at a discount. Joining the list are the Google Pixel 4a and the Oppo Reno6 5G, which are available a price cut deal at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale.
Apart from these, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is bringing out a discount deal on several mid-range and affordable Android phones. For instance, the Realme C21Y, Samsung Galaxy S22, Realme 8s 5G, Redmi 9i Sport, and so on are available at a huge discount.
Apple iPhone 12 (Blue, 128 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable Battery
Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 128 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP B&W and 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme C21Y (Cross Blue, 32 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 11
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 128 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Realme 8s 5G (Universe Blue, 128 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA (n41/n28/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Redmi 9i Sport (Carbon Black, 64 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- Redmi 9i Sport - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F12 (Celestial Black, 64 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 15W Turbo Charging
- 6,000 mAh Battery
Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display with 88.70% Screen-to-Body Ratio, 400nits (Typ) Brightness, 65% NTSC colour gamut
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
iPhone SE (White, 64 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme GT Master Edition (Luna White, 128 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA with Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.81-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU, Titan M security chip
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11
- 12.2MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Single Nano SIM + eSIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA (Bands 1/3/5/7/8/28/38/41/66/77/78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ 90Hz Display
- 2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Cameras
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4,300 mAh Battery
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,000
-
24,893
-
18,455
-
9,000
-
26,999
-
6,000
-
15,427
-
6,999
-
17,217
-
12,720