Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale August 2020: Best Offers On Samsung Smartphones

If you wanted to upgrade to a Samsung smartphone, then here we have listed some of the bestselling Samsung smartphones available on discount during the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. Check out the same below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is the standard variant of the flagship smartphone series launched recently is available on sale. It is priced at Rs. 77,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is the most advanced smartphone from the company. The device comes with 5G connectivity support, a capable camera department with a 108MP primary sensor, support for 8K video recording and much more. It is priced at Rs. 1,04,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera sensor. The other aspects of the device include Android 10 OS and a 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s is fitted with a 6.5-inch HD+ AMOLED display, an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It flaunts four cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP selfie camera sensor and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 adorns a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC teamed up with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP selfie camera sensor and a 4500mAh battery.