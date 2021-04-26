ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days: Discount Offers On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days Sale is here, where, Flipkart is offering top tier deals on newly launched smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Asus, and Xiaomi. Models like the Galaxy F62 are now available at an all-time low price of Rs. 17,999, and here are all the top deals available during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days.

    Samsung Galaxy F62
     

    Samsung Galaxy F62

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999

    Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F41

    Samsung Galaxy F41

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999

    Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11 Pro

    iPhone 11 Pro

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 44,999

    iPhone 11 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 3
     

    iQOO 3

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 37,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990

    iQOO 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Phone 3

    ASUS ROG Phone 3

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 55,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,999

    ASUS ROG Phone 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10T

    Mi 10T

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 39,999; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999

    Mi 10T is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X