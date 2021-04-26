Just In
Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days: Discount Offers On Smartphones
Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days Sale is here, where, Flipkart is offering top tier deals on newly launched smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Asus, and Xiaomi. Models like the Galaxy F62 are now available at an all-time low price of Rs. 17,999, and here are all the top deals available during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days.
Samsung Galaxy F62
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999
Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F41
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11 Pro
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 44,999
iPhone 11 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 3
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 37,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990
iQOO 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG Phone 3
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 55,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,999
ASUS ROG Phone 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 39,999; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999
Mi 10T is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
