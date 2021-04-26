Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days: Discount Offers On Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy F62

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999

Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999

iPhone 11 Pro

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 44,999

iPhone 11 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 3

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 37,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990

iQOO 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 55,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,999

ASUS ROG Phone 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 10T

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 39,999; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999

Mi 10T is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.