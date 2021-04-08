Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung Smartphones

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung Starting with the unique Samsung F41, the buyer can get this smartphone with a 25 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs. 14,999. One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy A72, which has a 16 percent price cut, costing just Rs. 34,999 at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2021.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A51 are available at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2021 with a 12 percent and a 19 percent discount, respectively. This brings down the price of the Samsung Galaxy A52 to Rs. 27,999 and the price of Samsung Galaxy A51 to Rs. 20,999.

Joining the list is Samsung Galaxy A21s, which has got a 27 percent discount at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. This brings down the price from Rs. 17,999 to Rs. 12,999. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is also available with a discount at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale, which now costs only Rs. 13,999 with a 6 percent discount.

