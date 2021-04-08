Just In
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung Smartphones
Samsung fans have a wonderful opportunity to explore and buy new Samsung smartphones. One can head over to Flipkart to check out some stunning discount offers on Samsung smartphones. The ongoing Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2021 is offering a mega sale on several brands, including Samsung. Simply put, one can avail of a massive discount on devices like the Samsung Galaxy A series, Samsung F41, and so on at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2021.
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung Starting with the unique Samsung F41, the buyer can get this smartphone with a 25 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs. 14,999. One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy A72, which has a 16 percent price cut, costing just Rs. 34,999 at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2021.
Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A51 are available at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2021 with a 12 percent and a 19 percent discount, respectively. This brings down the price of the Samsung Galaxy A52 to Rs. 27,999 and the price of Samsung Galaxy A51 to Rs. 20,999.
Joining the list is Samsung Galaxy A21s, which has got a 27 percent discount at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. This brings down the price from Rs. 17,999 to Rs. 12,999. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is also available with a discount at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale, which now costs only Rs. 13,999 with a 6 percent discount.
Samsung Galaxy F41
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)
Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A72
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (16% off)
Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A52
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)
Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A51
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (19% off)
Samsung Galaxy A51 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (27% off)
Samsung Galaxy A21s is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (6% off)
Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
