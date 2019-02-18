Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Irresistible deals on select smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Flipkart's new strategy, "Mobiles Bonanza Sale", has marked its existence with an imprint to get scarcely faded amongst the customers. It is with so-called plan users can get some attractive discounts and other enticing deals on a few of the best-selling smartphones. Customers can avail 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards and other standard discounts offered by smartphone brands. During these five days of sale that will start on February 19 and will end on 23rd February, you can get to know about some new phones and their related offers. The Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant is offering never seen before the price on the mentioned models in the list below which you can take a look at.
Some other offers are no-cost EMI option, good exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and more. You get a warranty of 12 months on the related handset, 6 months on battery, 6 months on the charger and 3 months on data cable. In addition, these handsets come with some of the best features. The camera of these devices works really fine which come with PDAF fast focus. These devices also flaunt a sturdy and appealing design with Full HD 18:9 aspect ratio screen which works well for video playback and gaming and other activities.
Realme 2 Pro
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 5MP
- front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo V9 Pro
Key specs
- a 6.3-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Fullview Display 2.0
- an octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with Adreno 512 GPU
- Android 8.1(Oreo) based on Funtouch OS 4.0
- 6GB RAM and internal memory of 64GB
- Expendable up to 256GB
- Dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP
- 16MP as front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock feature
- a non-removable 3260 mah battery
POCO F1
Key specs
- a 6.18-inch 1080p display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio
- an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 that is coupled with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB default memory capacity
- expandable up to 256 GB
- dual rear cameras of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel
- a 20-megapixel selfie camera
- Dual VoLTE and 4G+
- Android 8.1(Oreo), topped with an MIUI 9.6 skin which is likely to get upgraded with version 10
- Fingerprint sensor
- a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mah battery
Honor 9N
Key specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Realme C1 (2019)
Key specs
- a 6.2-inch display with an iPhone X-like display notch
- an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 509 GPU
- 2GB RAM and 16GB default storage
- expandable up to 256GB
- a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup with LED Flash
- 5MP as front camera
- ColorOS 5.1 custom skin based on Android 8.1(Oreo)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4230 mah battery
Motorola One Power
Key specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB default storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Key specs
- a 5.86-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) display with 2.5D glass protection, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 84 percent screen-to-body ratio
- an octa core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM and 32GB default memory capacity
- expandable up to 400GB
- a 13-megapixel rear main sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary lens
- 8-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree angle of view
- Dual 4G Dual VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3060mah battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Key specs
- 5.8 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB RO
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- Dual 12MP Rear Cameras
- 8MP Front Camera
- Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000 mAh Battery with an advanced charging technology
Oppo F9 Pro
Key specs
- a 6.3 inches capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels
- an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4 GB RAM and 64 GB default memory capacity
- expandable up to another 256 GB
- a 16 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP dual camera with LED flash
- a 25 MP (f/2.0) selfie camera with AI features
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1(Oreo)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500 mah battery that features VOOC fast charging technology