Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Irresistible deals on select smartphones

Flipkart's new strategy, "Mobiles Bonanza Sale", has marked its existence with an imprint to get scarcely faded amongst the customers. It is with so-called plan users can get some attractive discounts and other enticing deals on a few of the best-selling smartphones. Customers can avail 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards and other standard discounts offered by smartphone brands. During these five days of sale that will start on February 19 and will end on 23rd February, you can get to know about some new phones and their related offers. The Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant is offering never seen before the price on the mentioned models in the list below which you can take a look at.

Some other offers are no-cost EMI option, good exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and more. You get a warranty of 12 months on the related handset, 6 months on battery, 6 months on the charger and 3 months on data cable. In addition, these handsets come with some of the best features. The camera of these devices works really fine which come with PDAF fast focus. These devices also flaunt a sturdy and appealing design with Full HD 18:9 aspect ratio screen which works well for video playback and gaming and other activities.

Realme 2 Pro Key specs 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key specs 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 5MP

front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Key specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Key specs 6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Vivo V9 Pro Key specs a 6.3-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Fullview Display 2.0

an octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with Adreno 512 GPU

Android 8.1(Oreo) based on Funtouch OS 4.0

6GB RAM and internal memory of 64GB

Expendable up to 256GB

Dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP

16MP as front camera

4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock feature

a non-removable 3260 mah battery POCO F1 Key specs a 6.18-inch 1080p display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio

an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 that is coupled with Adreno 630 GPU

6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB default memory capacity

expandable up to 256 GB

dual rear cameras of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel

a 20-megapixel selfie camera

Dual VoLTE and 4G+

Android 8.1(Oreo), topped with an MIUI 9.6 skin which is likely to get upgraded with version 10

Fingerprint sensor

a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mah battery Honor 9N Key specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Realme C1 (2019) Key specs a 6.2-inch display with an iPhone X-like display notch

an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 509 GPU

2GB RAM and 16GB default storage

expandable up to 256GB

a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup with LED Flash

5MP as front camera

ColorOS 5.1 custom skin based on Android 8.1(Oreo)

Dual 4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor

4230 mah battery Motorola One Power Key specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB default storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Nokia 5.1 Plus Key specs a 5.86-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) display with 2.5D glass protection, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 84 percent screen-to-body ratio

an octa core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM and 32GB default memory capacity

expandable up to 400GB

a 13-megapixel rear main sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary lens

8-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree angle of view

Dual 4G Dual VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor

3060mah battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Key specs 5.8 inch Quad HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB RO

Expandable Upto 256 GB

Dual 12MP Rear Cameras

8MP Front Camera

Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor

4G VoLTE

3000 mAh Battery with an advanced charging technology Oppo F9 Pro Key specs a 6.3 inches capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels

an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4 GB RAM and 64 GB default memory capacity

expandable up to another 256 GB

a 16 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP dual camera with LED flash

a 25 MP (f/2.0) selfie camera with AI features

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1(Oreo)

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500 mah battery that features VOOC fast charging technology