Flipkart Month End Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Top Best Smartphones
Smartphones are one of the most essential gadgets that we need today. Be it for basic communication or multiple other things, smartphones are the need of the hour. That said, smartphones can be quite expensive to purchase. For the same, the Flipkart Month End Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on some of the top best smartphones. This includes some of the best brands like Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Redmi, and others.
The Flipkart Month End Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on Samsung phones. This includes the SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G, which is available for just Rs. 16,249. Samsung Galaxy F22 is another option to check out here, costing just Rs. 13,499. Plus, the iPhone 11 is available for just Rs. 43,999.
Buyers can also check out Realme phones at the Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. This includes devices like Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+, which are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. Additionally, the Infinix Note 11 is now priced at Rs. 12,499.
The Flipkart Month End Fest Sale is also offering a discount on Xiaomi and its sub-brands, which include the Xiaomi 11i 5G, Redmi Note 10S, and the Poco M4 Pro 5G. One can also check out the Asus 8z for Rs. 42,999.
Also, Motorola phones like the Moto G60, Motorola Edge 20 5G, and the Mot G71 5G are available at a discounted price at the Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. Also, the Oppo Reno6 5G and Oppo A53s are available with a discounted price tag.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Copper Blush, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,249 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (32% off)
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,249 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 Pro 5G (Aurora Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (13% off)
Realme 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Stealth Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)
Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G60 (Soft Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (31% off)
MOTOROLA G60 is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (20% off)
Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)
REDMI Note 10S is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 11 (Glacier Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (16% off)
Infinix Note 11 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
APPLE iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 43,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,900 (11% off)
APPLE iPhone 11 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 43,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Power Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)
POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS 8z
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 48,999 (12% off)
ASUS 8z is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT 5G (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT 5G is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)
OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (10% off)
OPPO A53s 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.
Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)
Moto G71 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
