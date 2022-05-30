Flipkart Month End Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Top Best Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones are one of the most essential gadgets that we need today. Be it for basic communication or multiple other things, smartphones are the need of the hour. That said, smartphones can be quite expensive to purchase. For the same, the Flipkart Month End Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on some of the top best smartphones. This includes some of the best brands like Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Redmi, and others.

The Flipkart Month End Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on Samsung phones. This includes the SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G, which is available for just Rs. 16,249. Samsung Galaxy F22 is another option to check out here, costing just Rs. 13,499. Plus, the iPhone 11 is available for just Rs. 43,999.

Buyers can also check out Realme phones at the Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. This includes devices like Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+, which are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. Additionally, the Infinix Note 11 is now priced at Rs. 12,499.

The Flipkart Month End Fest Sale is also offering a discount on Xiaomi and its sub-brands, which include the Xiaomi 11i 5G, Redmi Note 10S, and the Poco M4 Pro 5G. One can also check out the Asus 8z for Rs. 42,999.

Also, Motorola phones like the Moto G60, Motorola Edge 20 5G, and the Mot G71 5G are available at a discounted price at the Flipkart Month End Fest Sale. Also, the Oppo Reno6 5G and Oppo A53s are available with a discounted price tag.

