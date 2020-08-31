Flipkart Month End Sale Offers August 2020: Irresistible Discounts On Smartphones

During the sale, you can get your favorite smartphone as mentioned above at no-cost EMI payment option and an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on exchanging an old smartphone for the new purchase. Check out the Flipkart Month End Mobiles Fest offers from below.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR will be available at a lesser price of Rs. 44,999 for the entry-level variant and is listed for no-cost EMI costing Rs. 4,991 per month.

Redmi K20

Redmi K20, the previous generation flagship smartphone starting from Rs. 18,999 along with attractive discounts such as an additional Rs. 1,000 on exchanging an old smartphone.

Poco X2

Poco X2, the newly launched smartphone is priced at Rs. 17,499 right now. The device is available at no-cost EMI payment option and an additional discount of Rs. 1,000.

Realme 6

Realme 6 variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is available for Rs. 14,999 along with notable discounts as the other devices.

Oppo A5s

Oppo A5s with a dual-camera setup at the rear and 4230mAh battery is priced starting from Rs. 7,990 and is available with no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discount.

Oppo Reno 2F

Oppo Reno 2F with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage space and a 4000mAh battery is priced at Rs. 17,990 on Flipkart.

Realme X2

Realme X2 with up to 128GB storage space and support for 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge support is priced starting from Rs. 26,999 on the Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3, which is the most affordable flagship smartphone of this year featuring the Snapdragon 865 SoC is up for sale until tonight starting from Rs. 30,999.

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE, which is a compact iPhone delivering huge performance and ideal for the first time iPhone users is priced from Rs. 35,999 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5000mAh battery is priced starting from Rs. 14,999 during this sale.

Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and a 5000mAh battery is available starting from Rs. 17,990.

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ that features 90-degree curved endless edge display is listed on the ongoing Flipkart sale starting from Rs. 74,999 along with no-cost EMI payment option and additional exchange discount.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 32GB storage can be owned via Flipkart starting from Rs. 2,200 per month and the entire cost of the device is Rs. 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Super Steady OIS and Snapdragon 855 SoC is priced at Rs. 42,999 with other discounts such as no-cost EMI offers and partner offers.

Honor 9x Pro

Honor 9x Pro with a 4000mAh battery, 6GB RAM and a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor is priced at Rs. 17,999 on Flipkart.

LG G8X

LG G8X with a 6.4-inch Dual Display HD+ panel and an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC is available at a discount starting from Rs. 44,990 on Flipkart.